There are currently 14 projects underway in the Laurel County School District, all of which are progressing well.
Architect and project managers David Jackson and Ray Vaske updated the projects before the Laurel County School Board on Monday, outlining the various stages of completion and plans for each.
The Laurel County Day Treatment facility is in Phase 2, with rebars and concrete being poured into the second part of the addition. Once completed, the facility will host a new entrance, offices, media center and cafeteria as well as classrooms.
Construction for a new entrance for a new media center and cafeteria is also underway at South Laurel High School, while Jackson and Vaske showed slides on that project as well as the cafeteria expansion at North Laurel High. The new NLHS cafeteria offers 14-foot high ceilings, which will also allow for more versatility in usage for special events.
The design for the new auxiliary gymnasiums at the two county high schools was also shown to school administrators and board members. The facilities will offer a multi-purpose room, locker rooms, basketball/volleyball courts, a secured entrance and a covered area for students. The locker rooms will be positioned so that teams can have better access to the football fields. The exterior design will match the decor of the individual school as a finishing touch.
The initial stages for installing artificial turf on the two high school’s baseball/softball fields is also underway, while the replacement of South Laurel High’s gym floor is in the beginning stages after bids were accepted two weeks ago.
The new roof at NLHS is completed, while Johnson Elementary is nearing completion. That leaves a new roof at Cold Hill Elementary and North Laurel Middle School. Replacing bleachers at North and South Laurel High and South Laurel Middle School is also underway.
Board members also recognized the South Laurel Middle School Academic Team for their success this year. Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett listed the team’s accomplishments, which include district and region titles and state champion in Quick Recall. The team also made history with their high scores in this year’s competition.
In other actions, board members approved re-creating a Preschool Special Needs Assistant and a Special Needs Assistant for the school district. Requests for overnight/out of state trips for Professional Development for staff was also approved.
