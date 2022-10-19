The establishment of a school district police department took another step forward on Monday morning, as officers with the Laurel County School District Police Department were officially sworn in.
Laurel Circuit Judge Greg Lay officiated in the ceremony, telling officers that he was honored to be asked to conduct the procedure.
“I know that each of you will carry out your duties faithfully,” he said. “What you do is truly God’s work. As we say, our children are our greatest resource and I commend you.”
School board attorney Larry Bryson said this is the only school police department south of Lexington and that their establishment is unique for this region.
Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett said that the schools had had officers present through the SRO (School Resource Officers) program, then established the LEOSA (Law Enforcement Officers Safety Act) to compliment the presence of trained police officers in the school.
“In 2019, Senate Bill 1 recommended that officers be in the schools,” Bennett said. “Then last year, House Bill 63 required officers in every school in Kentucky. We have 16 campuses and we have a full staff.”
Bennett said he’d gotten only positive comments from parents and staff. “We are one of only school districts in the region with a police staff so we are fully compliant and have additional officers. This is an effort to improve the safety in our schools so that we can focus on learning. When kids feel safe, they can learn and our focus is to let them learn.”
School Police Chief Bobby Day, who formerly was head of security for the school district, said the officers on the school police force were fully trained, mostly retired, police officers.
“We recruited and interviewed officers. We’ve hired the best of the best,” he added. “I wouldn’t hire anyone who wouldn’t put themselves in harm’s way to keep the students and staff safe. I don’t think we have one officer who wouldn’t do that.”
The Laurel County School District currently has 17 police officers, 2 officers from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, 3 LEOSA officers, and are working with the Kentucky State Police Post 11 to utilize their officers as well.
Day said the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office had been instrumental in helping with establishing the school police department. The London City Police have also donated three vehicles for the school district police department’s use.
