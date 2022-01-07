Driving on Friday should be limited to emergencies only. Roadways in Laurel County will be slick and hazardous. Deputies will be out in full force to assist on any traffic problems.
Sheriff Root offers the following safety tips:
Safe Winter Driving Tips:
Winter Weather Survival Kit:
It’s a good idea to keep a winter survival kit in your vehicle for safety for winter weather driving. Items to include are:
- Shovel
- Sand
- Ice scraper/snowbrush
- Tow rope / chain
- Booster cables
- Road flares
- Flashlight and batteries
- First aid kit
- Extra clothing and/ foot wear
- Non-perishable energy foods, like chocolate, juice, instant coffee, soup, and bottled water
- Water proof matches
- Small tool kit
Driving in snow:
- Stay alert, and slow down .
- Make sure you do a maintenance check on your vehicle before making the trip. Check the vehicle battery, belts and hoses, anti-freeze, oil, lights, brakes, heater and defroster and check the exhaust system for leaks which can allow carbon monoxide to enter the vehicle..
- Wear comfortable clothing that gives you freedom of movement while at the wheel. Keep warm clothing available for when you exit the vehicle.
- Plan your route and give yourself extra travel time. Make sure someone knows your travel plans
- Always clear any snow and ice from all windows, lights, and mirrors After starting the vehicle wait for the interior windows to clear of fog so you will have good visibility.
- Make sure there is sufficient windshield washer fluid in the vehicle reservoir
- Slow down in snow and icy conditions, make turns slowly, and make all starts slowly.
- Know how to handle a skidding vehicle.
- Remember that bridges and overpasses can freeze before the regular roadway. Watch out for black ice, areas of the roadway that appear black and shiny and where your vehicle can suddenly lose control. Slow down in these areas and keep your foot off the brakes.
- If you get stuck or stranded, don’t panic. Stay in your vehicle for safety and warmth. Wait for help to arrive. If you have a cell phone, try calling for help. Always know your exact locations while driving.
- Keep your clothing dry. Wet clothing leads to dangerous loss of body heat.
