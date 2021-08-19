LAUREL COUNTY - Two New York natives have been arrested after Laurel County deputies found 9.5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 15 firearms - four of which have been determined to be stolen, and approximately 1,000 fentanyl pills.
Laurel County Sheriff John Root called the seizure of the 9.5 pounds of methamphetamine the largest seizure of methamphetamine he had ever seen in Laurel County and said drug investigations and arrests will continue in his county.
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Department is reporting Deputy Jamie Etherton arrested Katelynne M. Thomas, 30, of Ithaca, New York and a 17-year-old juvenile at approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Police say the arrest occurred as investigators conducted an unrelated drug investigation in southern Laurel County off of West Cumberland Gap Parkway.
“During the investigation of subjects in a business parking lot and patrons in the business, deputies developed information and located an adult female and a male juvenile in possession of suspected methamphetamine after Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Jake Miller and his K-9 Maverick alerted to the presence of narcotics there,” reads a statement from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department.
The department’s statement goes on to say it is believed the drugs are cartel-related and were being transported from Atlanta, Georgia to Syracuse, New York.
Police have charged Thomas with trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first-degree, first offense; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and theft of a firearm.
The 17-year-old has been charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first-degree, first offense; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of firearm by a convicted felon; and theft by unlawful taking – firearm.
Thomas was lodged in the Laurel County detention center. The 17-year-old male juvenile was turned over to the court designated worker for disposition.
Assisting on the investigation for the Laurel County Sheriff's office were: Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Maj. Chuck Johnson, Lieut. Chris Edwards, Detective Richard Dalrymple, Detective Brad Mitchell, Detective Bryon Lawson,Detective Taylor McDaniel, Detective Robert Reed, Deputy Landry Collett, Deputy Justin Taylor, K-9 Deputy Jake Miller and his K-9 “maverick”, Deputy Brent France, Deputy Jamie Etherton, and Detective Allen Turner who is the case officer. Also assisting was London City Police Office Dillion Blair.
Sheriff Root additionally stated that the investigation continues.
