Rep. Ryan Dotson, R-Winchester, says his bill would level the playing field for biological women. The measure would apply to public schools and universities and, if passed, designate that participation for all athletic teams, activities and sports be based on the biological sex of students eligible to participate.
“Simply put, I pre-filed this legislation to protect the integrity of women’s sports,” Dotson said. “We need to be realistic about the weight of these life-changing opportunities and ensure that fairness prevails.”
The first-term representative cited the importance of sports in providing opportunities for women, specifically the ability to go to college, receive scholarships and financial aid.
“Research shows that transgender women have a muscle-mass advantage over biological women, even if they take a testosterone suppressant,” Dotson stated. “Allowing transgender women to participate in women’s sports gives transgender women an unfair advantage.”
The measure, known as the “Save Women’s Sports” bill, is expected to be brought up for consideration during the 2022 regular session of the General Assembly, which will begin in January.
