FRANKFORT – The Kentucky General Assembly remained united on Friday as lawmakers closed out this week’s special session with a $213 million package for flood recovery and a plan to help schools in Eastern Kentucky.
The swift, three-day session – described as both bipartisan and non-partisan by some – adjourned after a solemn final day in which lawmakers reflected on the devastating losses and pledged continued support for communities across the eastern portion of the state.
Record flooding in late July claimed the lives of 39 Kentuckians throughout the region. It also left behind untold damage to homes, buildings and infrastructure in multiple counties that remain under a federal disaster declaration.
Lawmakers said they have been working with the governor’s office and local officials for weeks to understand the scope of the disaster and craft a recovery package that offers immediate relief while also maximizing support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
The legislation signed into law on Friday establishes the East Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies, known as the EKSAFE fund, to assist counties named in the federal declaration.
It will channel $115 million to the state Division of Emergency Management, $40 million to the operations and support services at the state Department of Education, and $45 million to the state Transportation Cabinet to repair roads and bridges.
Those allocations rely on money set aside in state reserves, and lawmakers said much of the funding is likely to be reimbursed through FEMA.
The package also includes $12.6 million in federal funds that were provided to Kentucky through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Those dollars will support repairs to water and sewer infrastructure.
Local governments, utility providers, non-profits, state agencies and school districts are all eligible to apply for aid through the EKSAFE fund.
Friday’s legislation includes additional provisions to assist schools. It provides emergency leave for teachers along with more flexibility in student attendance days and remote instruction. The $40 million for the education department may be used for necessary wrap around services, such as after school programs, mental health care and transportation.
Throughout the three days, lawmakers recounted instances of courage and heroism that emerged during the floods along with countless stories of desperation and grief. They offered praise for first responders and the Kentucky National Guard, and several raised concerns about displaced residents experiencing delays with FEMA.
Many legislators were also quick to reiterate that this week’s relief package is only a first step in a long road to recovery and said they expect additional legislation next year when lawmakers meet in regular session.
The General Assembly is scheduled to convene for the 2023 Regular Session on Jan 3. In the meantime, Kentuckians can keep track of legislative activities during the interim period by visiting the Legislative Research Commission’s website.
Citizens can also share their views on issues with lawmakers by calling the General Assembly’s toll-free message line at 1-800-372-7181.
