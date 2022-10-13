The Kentucky Arborist Association (KAA) Tree Climbing Championship is making its way to London this Saturday and Sunday at Treetop Adventure at Levi Jackson.
Joey Hampton of Straight Cut Tree Services is currently serving as KAA vice president and was instrumental in bringing the competition to Laurel County when it has traditionally rotated between Lexington and Louisville.
“We have 60 volunteers coming,” Hampton said. “There will be vendors [like] Stihl and ECHO.”
Over 30 climbers from Kentucky and surrounding states are coming to compete in five preliminary events running simultaneously on trees selected through Treetop Adventures. Spectators can show up anytime during the day and see an event going on.
During these two days, professional arborists will compete in different events meant to test their skills of professionally and safely maneuvering in a tree while tackling specific work related tasks, such as pruning, in a timely manner. Male and female competitors must qualify in the preliminary rounds in order to make it to the championship.
In addition to the competition, participants get the chance to learn the latest and climbing techniques and innovations in equipment. Members of the community are welcome to come and watch these talented tree climber showcase their skills.
The action starts at 8 a.m. both days.
