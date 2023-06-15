A Lexington man is facing possible federal prosecution after being arrested earlier this month at a traffic safety checkpoint.
Khalil M. Washington, 25, was arrested in the early morning hours of June 2 on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl); possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Laurel County Sheriff John Root and London City Police Chief Chuck Johnson announced that at 2 a.m. June 2, the Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force conducted an investigation on the driver of a BMW at a traffic safety checkpoint in northern Laurel County.
The driver, police said, was found in possession of approximately a pound of methamphetamine, two ounces of fentanyl, and a firearm.
Washington was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center on the above charges pending possible federal prosecution, according to LCSO.
In the meantime, a preliminary hearing for Washington was held on June 6 with online court records indicating probable cause to send his case on for grand jury consideration.
At press time, Washington remained lodged at LCCC in lieu of a $50,000 cash bond.
