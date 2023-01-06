LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – LG&E Energy and Kentucky Utilities announced Thursday they will be closing their 26 business offices across Kentucky, no later than the end of 2024.
The company says the decision, which will be implemented in phases, “comes after careful evaluation, and due to a decline in walk-in transactions, increased customer use of self-service channels, and best practice among similar utilities.”
LG&E and KU say even after the business offices close, customers will still several options available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to make a payment and perform other transactions.
For those who want to pay their bill in person, the company says many retail locations, including Kroger and Walmart, accept payments on their behalf. All you need is your account number. You can find your nearest retail location at lge-ku.com/payment. Click “In person” tab, find “Authorized payment agents” and click “Visit a location nearest you.” These locations accept cash, and note that additional fees apply.
If you don’t have internet access or a smartphone, LG&E and KU customers can still mail their payments at no additional cost, using the return envelope provided in their monthly bill. They ask that customers please allow plenty of time for their payments to arrive.
