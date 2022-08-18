The Kentucky State Police (KSP) held its annual civilian awards ceremony on July 21 honoring 15 employees who excelled in public service and dedication to the agency in 2021.
Awards presented include the 2021 Civilian of the Year, Career Achievement, Police Communications Support, Supervisor of the Year and others.
Honorees included two employees from KSP Post 11 in London. Skyler Taylor, Police Telecommunicator II, won one of three Police Communications Support awards. Rebecca Eubanks, Administrative Specialist II, won one of two Post Operations Support awards given.
Rocky Adkins, senior advisor to Gov. Andy Beshear attended the ceremony and presented awards to KSP personnel on behalf of the administration.
“The Governor and the rest of Team Kentucky realizes the importance of civilian employees at the Kentucky State Police,” said Senior Advisor Adkins. “As you are often the driving force behind the scenes assisting troopers and officers in their roles, we as Kentuckians are indebted to you, and we thank you.”
Civilian employees serve in many different roles at KSP from dispatch, maintenance, drivers testing, information technology, public relations and records support. All of these roles allow KSP troopers and officers to effectively do their jobs to protect Kentuckians and create safer communities.
During the ceremony, KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. recognized civilian employees are the link between KSP and the public. They make sure troopers can respond to situations with all the necessary information.
“While you may not wear the uniform, you are just as important as anyone else who serves in this agency,” said Commissioner Burnett, Jr. “As a veteran trooper, I can attest that my success is a direct result of your dedicated service and effort. You are the best of the best.”
Commissioner Burnett and Senior Advisor Adkins presented the 2021 ‘KSP Civilian of the Year’ Award to Hardin County resident Julie Ferguson. Ferguson, a 17-year veteran of the agency, who serves the commonwealth as the KSP Forensic Laboratory Supervisor at the Jefferson Lab in Louisville. Ferguson’s peers nominated her due to her determination, work ethic and willingness to help others, making her a respected leader in the agency. In 2021, Ferguson took on an additional role of interim supervisor at the Western Lab and assisted three other labs with their drug chemistry, blood alcohol and forensic biology.
“I am surprised but honored and so appreciative of the recognition,” said Ferguson. “Honestly, I couldn’t do it without the team we have in place. I love this job, even on the tough days.”
For more information about KSP’s commitment to creating a better Kentucky by making the commonwealth’s streets safer, communities stronger and the nation more secure by providing exceptional law enforcement, visit http://kentuckystatepolice.org/.
