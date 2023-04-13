AdventHealth Manchester is thrilled to announce the installation of a new GE Voyager MRI machine with construction beginning April 3. During the sixteen-week construction period, a mobile MRI will be available to ensure uninterrupted care for our patients. The new MRI system will bring many benefits including improved image quality, increased patient weight limit, and accelerated scan times.
The new MRI boasts a 1.5T 33 channel 29.1 system, Air Workflow technology to reduce scan times, and a new prostate MRI procedure. The average scan time has been reduced from 45 minutes to 30 minutes, and the patient weight limit has been increased from 375 lbs. to 500 lbs.
The final patient on the current MRI machine will be seen on April 2, and from April to July the mobile MRI will be set up in the hospital parking lot. The first patient to be seen on the new MRI is expected at the end of July.
AdventHealth Manchester is committed to providing the best care possible for our patients and our new MRI will help us do that by providing state-of-the-art imaging services, close to home for our patients.
For more information about AdventHealth Manchester and its services, please visit AdventHealthManchester.com.
