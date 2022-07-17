When a valued employee didn’t show up for work, the boss called to see what was the matter.
A little girl answered, whispering, “Hello.”
“Is your Dad there?” the boss asked.
“Yes,” the little girl whispered.
“May I talk to him?”
“No,” the little girl said, still whispering. “He’s busy.”
The boss asked, “Is anyone else there?”
“Yes,” the little girl whispered. “A policeman.”
Now, the boss was getting concerned. “May I talk to the policeman?”
“He’s busy,” the little girl whispered.
“What’s that loud noise,” the boss asked.
“A helicopter,” she whispered. “A search team just landed.”
Now really worried, the boss asked, “What are they searching for?”
Still whispering, the little girl giggled and said, “me.”
I have never forgotten the time when I, as a small child, hid from my mother. We lived in the mountains. It wasn’t exactly the middle of nowhere, but, as they say, you could see it from there.
I was outside playing when she yelled for me. I didn’t answer. She yelled louder. I still didn’t answer. She rushed one way and then another, yelling for me, imagining perhaps that I had been bitten by a rattlesnake and killed over or that I had been carried off by a bear. She had my older brothers and sisters join in the frantic search.
For me, as a little boy, it was a fun game of hide and seek as I crouched in a patch of weeds in a pasture behind the house.
They were all so happy when they found me.
That’s the way it is with every person who is spiritually lost. The Lord calls for them, but they don’t respond. He gets brothers and sisters in the family of God to join in search, and when he or she is “found,” there is great joy.
Perhaps you remember the scripture about the prodigal son and how happy his father was when he returned home. In fact, his father threw him a big wingding, because, he said, “For this my son was dead and is alive again. He was lost and is found” (Luke 15:24).
Jesus tells us there is joy in the presence of the angels of God when one lost sheep is found.
Unfortunately, I didn’t get a party the day I hid from my mother. Instead, I got a well-deserved spanking. I expect that whispering little girl may have gotten the same.
Reach Roger Alford at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.