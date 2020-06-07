Audio book on prayer available through Ky. Baptist Convention

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – What started out as a request for a pastor who had lost some of his vision has turned into an audio book and prayer guide.
“Strengthening Congregational Prayer” helps evaluate a pastor’s personal prayer life, the balance of a church’s congregational prayer ministry and the personal prayer lives of individual church members.
The audio book includes seven chapters, said Darryl Wilson of the church consulting and revitalization team of the Kentucky Baptist Convention.
“Literally, John Crittenden, who has lost a good portion of his vision, heard about this resource and he can’t read it because of the lost vision,” Wilson said. “He made a request through the executive office.”
Wilson said he began looking into the project last winter and Brandon Porter, the communications director of the KBC who lists a lot of radio and television broadcasting experience on his resume, said he would record the audio book. This was his third audio book project.
“Brandon was perfect for it. He has a voice for radio,” Wilson said. “He has a booming voice and a soothing voice. It’s literally both of those combined.”
Wilson said there was so much on everybody’s plate at the time it took a few months to put it all together. But he’s glad the resource is now available.
“Jon knew exactly which resource he wanted,” Wilson said. “It’s a great resource. We did it specifically for Jon. He is not currently serving, largely because of his vision. He is helping out a church. He wanted to have an emphasis for the church he attends on prayer.”
Regional Consultant Alan Witham put Crittenden onto the book, Wilson said.
Crittenden is transitioning toward Burnett Avenue Baptist Church where he hopes to work with Sunday School and students.
Click on the link below to listen to the audio (right-click to save or download file):
Introduction
Chapter 1 - Why Should We Pray Together as a Church?
Chapter 2 - What are the Barriers to Corporate Prayer Meetings?
Chapter 3 - How can We Prepare a Church to Begin Praying Together?
Chapter 4 - What Should We Pray for as a Church?
Chapter 5 - Prayer in the Sunday Morning Worship Service
Chapter 6 - Models for Personal Prayer
Chapter 7 - Models for Congregational Prayer
