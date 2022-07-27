“We came in at 11 and people were already lined up from the sidewalk back to the parking lot.”
Those were the words of Mary Lou Lawson, describing the turnout for the Backpack Bash held at the New Life Worship Center on 5th Street Saturday morning.
More than 500 people showed up for a day of fun and festivities.
School age children received a backpack filled with school supplies, food, free haircuts and opportunities for face painting and horseback riding.
Two local hair dressers — Leann Howard and Sarah Rhorer — donated their time and talent to provide haircuts for children wishing to boast a new style for the upcoming school year.
Lawson said the event was the culmination of various churches and businesses.
“Horizon Health was here and gave away books and information about their daycare, Cowboy Up for Christ came out with their horses to give horse rides, The Creek Church donated balloons, First Presbyterian Church donated games and prizes, First Methodist got tents and food, First Baptist donated 761 bags of chips, Laurel Grocery donated hot dogs, Flowers Bakery donated buns, Spring Valley and Pepsi donated water — it was amazing how much the community pulled together for this.”
Lawson and Deneen Howard said the event was to help the community — which is the purpose of the Christian-based group.
“The purpose of Compassion in Action is to pull the community together,” Lawson said. “We had donations from businesses all over the community and six churches involved — The Creek Church, New Life Worship, First Presbyterian, St. William Church, First Methodist, and First Baptist.”
Hand sanitizer, gloves, outside lighting and other items were also distributed to those participating in the event.
“The way the churches and the community came together for this event was unbelievable,” Lawson added. “Josh Hatfield with Sober Living sent about 20 people to come help. That’s what Compassion in Action is about — bringing churches together to pull the community together so no one church has to do it alone.”
Compassion in Action is comprised of a base of faith-based individuals and churches working together. The current board is Pastor Griffin Ryan, Deevon Wooten, Sherri George, Sharon Kidd, Sister Marge Manning, Deneen Howard, Mary Lou Lawson.
The New Life Worship Center also operates a clothing ministry in which donated clothing is given to families in need. Howard heads that ministry.
For more information, contact Lawson via email at ml_lawson7@hotmail.com or call Howard at (606) 224-5523.
