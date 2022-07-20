LOUISVILLE - Bellarmine University has named London resident Sadie Durant to the dean's list for the spring 2022 semester. Durant is a Junior Nursing major who previously attended South Laurel High School.
Bellarmine's dean's list recognizes students who receive a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Bellarmine University is an independent Catholic university in Louisville, Ky., preparing students for lives of leadership and service to others. Bellarmine offers more than 60 majors, as well as graduate and doctoral degrees. The Princeton Review and U.S. News and World Report rank Bellarmine among the nation's best colleges. For more information, visit http://www.bellarmine.edu.
