While Halloween celebrations were scaled down in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the predictions for candy sales this year are expected to reach $3 million.
But while many things changed last year, many of this year's candy cravings remain the same as in previous years. According to an article in USA Today, some of the all-time favorites still remain at the top of the Halloween candy list.
CandyStore.com reports that Reese's Cups is the favorite of all candies, followed closely by Skittles and M&M's. Starburst takes fourth favorite spot, with Hot Tamales and Sour Patch Kids in the next spots. Hershey's Kisses, Snickers, Tootsie Pops and Candy corn round out the Top 10.
Another listing by Candystore.com lists these as the best Halloween candy in reverse order:
10. Nerds – Down 1 spot from #9 last year
9. Butterfinger – Down one spot from #8 last year.
8. Hershey Bar – Up 2 spots from #10 last year
7. Twix – Down 1 spots from #6 last year
6. Kit Kat – Up 1 spots from #7 last year
5. Sour Patch Kids – No movement, #5 last year also
4. Snickers – Down one spot from #3 last year.
3. Skittles – Up 1 spots, from #4 last year
2. M&Ms – No movement, #5 last year
1. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups – Still #1
The worst candies, according to Candystore.com, are:
10. Black Licorice – no movement, #10 last year
9. Good & Plenty – No movement, #9 last year too
8. Tootsie Rolls – Down one spot from #7 last year
7. Mary Janes – Up one spot from #8 last year
6. Wax Coke Bottles – Down 2 spots from #4 last year
5. Necco Wafers – Up one spot from #6 last year
4. Smarties – Up one spots from #5 last year
3. Peanut Butter Kisses – Up one spot from #3 last year.
2. Circus Peanuts – Up one spot from #3 last year.
1. Candy Corn, Strong Repeat Winner (Loser?)
Candy corn and circus peanuts have changed spots over the last year, reversing their ratings.
Another list still has Candy Corn and circus peanuts in the top 2 spots, with peanut butter Kisses coming in third. Necco Wafers and Wax Coke bottles are fourth and fifth, with Smarties taking #6 spot. Mary Janes and Tootsie Rolls, staples in Halloween candy collections, are the next "least favorite" with Good & Plenty and black licorice filling out that list.
But whatever your taste, this year's Halloween celebrations will definitely bring more joy than the cancellation of activities that came in 2020.
