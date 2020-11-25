Thanksgiving is coming very soon, which could bring us a glimmer of light in the veil of darkness the global pandemic has cloaked us with. Thanksgiving is a time usually spent with relatives you don't see every day in huge family gatherings and delicious turkey or ham, or any type of meat your family may prefer, and share the things you are most thankful for. Usually a time of peace in a person's usually chaotic month or year.
Thanksgiving traditions have always been very important to the culture of the United States of America. Ever since the Pilgrims colonized the land in 1620, and had our first thanksgiving dinner November 26, 1789, we as a nation have celebrated this holiday, Thanksgiving. However, due to this unprecedented global pandemic, which has damaged the very fabric of what human socialization and interaction looks like, our Thanksgiving is going to look a lot different this year.
For example, every year for Thanksgiving, I go up to Ohio to see my dad and stepmom and usually we spend Thanksgiving at my great uncle's barn, then go straight to my stepmom's aunt's turkey dinner. We usually enjoy a pot-luck style meal when we go out to the barn in the Ohio countryside and go to a suburban area to have a huge gathering at my stepmom's aunt's house, but that's not going to be the part of Ohio I'm going to this year.
Since my great uncle and a lot of people in my family are getting older, they are at higher risk of not being able to recover. This year, I am still going up to Ohio for Thanksgiving, but I am instead staying home at my stepmom and dad's house in Batavia, a suburban area in southern Ohio, instead of going to the amount of places we usually go when time comes. This year we are not going to the barn or participating in any Thanksgiving potlucks. We plan to have a small dinner with Dad, my stepmom, her parents and his parents, as to cut down the chance of contracting the virus. We will still have Thanksgiving food, but it'll be less like a potluck than any of the years before. We will be served our food by my stepmom instead of getting our own food out, which will help more in the regards of contraction risk.
This isn't just an issue in my family. Most families are having to reconsider their options this year as far as Thanksgiving celebrations and gatherings. A lot of families are having to put their usual traditions aside and think about immuno-compromised and elderly people in their families. Since we are amidst a global pandemic, everyone must ask themselves if one gathering or meal on one day we deem to be special is worth possibly infecting other people with this virus we still know little about that could possibly give our loved ones an illness they may not be lucky enough to recover from.
