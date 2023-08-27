This sun-protection hat is especially found in Spain and Mexico and has its origin and design from there. The extraordinary, wide brim all around protects the entire face and neck. It would blow off the head with the first slight breeze if it were not for the chin strap.
During the summer of 1958 at age 25, I drove across the sun-drenched plains of Spain, and it was indeed heavily spotted with sombreros out in the fields. With similar customs and summer heat in Mexico, the same sombrero headgear is found on the heads of all who labor outdoors. I again witnessed these wide-brimmed toppers during my vacation to Mexico with my family in 1985.
Having spent my youth working in the fields of my father’s farm, wide-brim straw hats were found on our heads to abate summer heat. That farm labor along with five years spent in the 1950s as a swimming instructor at a boy’s summer camp, took a toll on my skin; especially encouraged by the false wisdom in that day — “Get a healthy summer tan”- we were told by the common wisdom of the day. Further, that false wisdom stated that not only does a suntan make you look healthy, but it also delivers Vitamin D! The ignorance of that day has since been overshadowed by astute sun research identifying short periods of sun exposure is ample for getting vitamin D. Also, this research identifies suntanning for most people as damaging; and for some very serious damage-causing skin cancer.
I have followed the bouts of my father and grandfather with skin cancer. The early identification and healing of pre-cancer skin cells has made my treatments much easier and more effective than those endured by my forefathers.
It is alarming that the usual, normal, and unavoidable exposure to the sun can be so damaging to our skin, to our health and to our life; withs some 8,000 deaths a year in the U.S.! The depletion (or total loss) of the Ozone has amplified the damage of the sun to our skin.
This reminds me of the world in which we live. Not only do we need a sunbonnet to shield us from destructive sunrays, but we also need continuous insulation against the formidable temptations to sin, turning our back on our loving God-Creator who offers us eternal life and his Kingdom. “Watch and pray, your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, goes about seeking someone to devour. Resist him steadfast in the faith” [I Peter 5:8].
As sun rays beat upon us so do the satanic ploys of the devil. His nefarious plots are for us to have a 100% commitment to self-service — affording no time, no attention, no money for God or neighbor: to live in direct defiance of Jesus’ commands to love God and love neighbor.
As we are bombarded by a dangerous atmosphere today, so are we surrounded by a godless culture and media.
With resolute commitment may we all wear a “sun and sin (prayerful, faithful) shield of sombreros” for life here and hereafter.
