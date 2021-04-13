Photos by Nita Johnson
While spring blooms often cause allergies to humans, bees are in their glory - busily collecting nectar from budding flowers and trees.
Pictured here, the busy bees were swarming this redbud tree on Thursday morning.
Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: April 13, 2021 @ 11:16 pm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.