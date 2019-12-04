In an effort to kick our holiday spirit into high gear as we have reached December, The Sentinel-Echo newsroom staff is sharing our top five picks for three different Christmas topics over the course of the month. Each day you will see the top five picks for the topic of the week chosen by one of our staff members. Since we missed Monday, we have two today. We hope you all check out some of the picks we have selected to get ready for the holidays! This week we are sharing our top five Christmas songs.
It's become harder and harder for me to divorce the holiday season from the massive consumerism tied to it all. It's easy to say "the holidays are about spending time with loved ones," but it's hard to really, honestly believe that with worries of buying the best gift for those loved ones, or with the aggressive, nostalgia-fueled marketing that dominates the media.
Still, I find a feeling of warmth during this time of the year. I think about the snow outside, dropping from trees and glistening under the sun. I look forward to getting snug under a blanket, wearing a soft pair of house shoes and sipping a hot chocolate.
That cozy feeling is aided in no small part by the sounds of the season. The Christmas classics on the radio, through commercials and in films do much to set the mood. Even if corporations coldly sell them like any other commodity.
Sure, businesses can try to get you to buy CDs. They can use those familiar songs to try and get you to spend money on other things. They can even use the media to drum up controversy in a season supposedly away from such things to build interest in these songs (see the reaction to the new version of "Baby, It's Cold Outside.")
Your memories of and feelings associated with these songs are something that's yours and yours alone. The comfort this music gives you is something that CEOs can never put behind a paywall. They'll try. They use these feelings to get you to spend money. But those feelings are, in and of themselves, valid, genuine, and uniquely yours.
Granted, I'd be lying through my teeth if I said all Christmas music could hold such high esteem. I struggle retaining my sanity throughout one play-through of "Little Saint Nick," let alone the numerous other times it blares over the speakers outside my office during this time of year.
Not all holiday music is created equal. The genre is broad. What even makes a song a Christmas song? What about the seasonal music from cultures who celebrate holidays other than Christmas?
If you asked me what a Christmas song sounds like, my initial response would be to say it sounds more classical, like Frank Sinatra's "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas." But on the other end of the spectrum is the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Combining Christmas opera with rock, the group creates a sound both familiar, yet distinct from what's usually played.
Or perhaps I'd go with something out of a holiday film, such as "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch." "Let it Go" from Disney's "Frozen" has been a breakout success since the film's 2013 premiere, but "Let it Go" doesn't have anything to do with the holidays. For that matter, you're going to get more of an actual Christmas film out of "Die Hard" than you would "Frozen."
With that being said, I would still call "Frozen" a holiday film -- along with "Die Hard". "Frozen" depicts a wintry landscape. It's got reindeer, and it's got a magic snowman. It invokes the nostalgia of slushing and snowball fights with scenes of the sisters as little girls playing. And it came out around this time of year, which helps.
Like with what makes "Frozen" a holiday movie, Christmas music is more defined by the feelings they evoke. If grunge puts you in the holiday spirit because it's what you listen to this time of year, that's valid. Of course, songs literally about Christmas probably get a free pass as holiday music regardless.
I say all this as a roundabout way to mean: there isn't a particular Christmas song I'd put as one that's important to me. I don't even really like holiday music. What I do find meaningful is hearing it at all. Perhaps it's become a Pavlovian response drilled in me by the same induced consumerism I was complaining about at the start, but that response in me is real.
As inescapable as the holiday music is, when everyone starts to play it, I know to expect another cold, cozy season. Hearing those muffled, festive sounds off in distant speakers brings back memories of holidays past. Yes, even if that muffled noise is something as repetitive as "Little Saint Nick".
So I would say my favorite sound of the season is the ambiance. I do enjoy the sound of snow clumps falling off trees, footsteps crushing and compacting mush, and the drip of ice melting away. But I also enjoy the stock holiday jingles echoing through Fayette Mall -- paired with the chaotic footsteps of chattering masses.
Ironically, I enjoy the ambiance created by the same consumerism that makes me so cynical. There's comfort in seeing that, as bad as the world can get, the holiday shopping spree keeps going.
The holiday ambiance takes me back to when I didn't have to be engaged with political scandals nor think about apocalyptic scenarios. It lets me remember going down slopes in the snow on a boogie board as a kid. I'm reminded of walking down store aisles, looking for new additions to my Christmas list.
Holiday music, to me, is part of a sensory experience. My worldview and living situation might change, but the sights and sounds are the same.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.