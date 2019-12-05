In an effort to kick our holiday spirit into high gear as we have reached December, The Sentinel-Echo newsroom staff is sharing our top five picks for three different Christmas topics over the course of the month. Each day you will see the top five picks for the topic of the week chosen by one of our staff members. Since we missed Monday, we have two today. We hope you all check out some of the picks we have selected to get ready for the holidays! This week we are sharing our top five Christmas songs.
1. "O Holy Night"
The first time I remember hearing this song was on "Home Alone." As I got older and began to appreciate music more, I really took notice of just how beautiful this song is. Any version of it sung by a choir like in the soundtrack of this movie is completely moving to hear.
2. The Jackson 5's "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus"
If you've never listened to The Jackson 5 Christmas album, you are missing out. It is one of my all-time favorite albums and definitely my favorite Christmas album. I think my fourth grade teacher played it for us at Christmas time one year and I fell in love with it. I even forced my family to listen to it one year on a road trip to Myrtle Beach... in July. Since I wanted to include other songs on my list than the songs from this album, I decided to just pick one and this version of "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus" is the best. It's so fun and having kids sing just really brings the song to life.
3. "The Christmas Song"
This is the song that starts off with the line, "Chestnuts roasting on an open fire." This song gives the picture perfect description of Christmas. When I think of Christmas, this is what I think of, food, singing Christmas carols, and excited kids waiting for Santa – kids of all ages from 1 to 92. Nat King Cole's version is of course the classic version and the sound of his smooth voice on a snowy day singing this song puts me in the Christmas spirit instantly.
4. NewSong's "The Christmas Shoes"
If you've never heard this song, grab your tissue box and if you've heard this song, you already know you need to.
5. "I'll Be Home For Christmas"
Since I've lived here in Kentucky coming up on three Christmases now, this song has jumped up on my list as it is difficult to make it home at all for the holiday with vacation schedules and the holiday falling on weekdays when a newspaper still has to come out the next day. This one hits home for me and it always makes me think of my mom because I know it is one of her favorites.
