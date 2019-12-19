CHRISTMAS TOPS WITH THE SENTINEL: Erin's top five favorite holiday foods

1. Dumplings
I love dumplings. We always have them on Thanksgiving but we've had a few Christmases without dumplings, and I just don't think it's a holiday if you don't have dumplings. I don't feel like I really need to explain why dumplings are my favorite holiday food because I'm sure you all have them pretty high up on the list too.
2. Christmas cookies
I actually never liked sugar cookies growing up. It wasn't until about five years ago when I discovered the perfect sugar cookie and cream cheese frosting that isn't too sweet that I feel in love with them. But I liked icing the sugar cookies in various Christmas designs each year. My mom, sister and I would pull out the same cookie cutters each year and spend a couple hours trying to make them look just right. I also spent a couple evenings with my friends icing cookies and sharing laughs. Since I've lived in Corbin, I've bought my own Christmas cookie cutters and spent a couple evenings icing the cookies just right. It brings back memories from Christmases past and carries on a tradition I always remember from my childhood.
3. Ham
Ham is usually our meat of choice at Christmas. Since we just had turkey on Thanksgiving, we always had ham at Christmas, sometime we'd have both. But ham is a staple on my Christmas plate.
4. Hot Cocoa
Dillan mentioned hot cocoa in his write up of favorite holiday food. While it is a drink, I'm still going to put it in here because it's close enough and I really don't have any other food I want to listen. If you read our cooking column by Shelby Sizemore, she had some hot cocoa recipes in recently and I don't know about you all, but I cut them out and have them hanging on the fridge so that I can try them this holiday season. There is nothing better than sipping on some delicious hot cocoa while listening to Christmas music, looking at Christmas lights and snuggling with your two favorite kitties - maybe that's just me on that last part.
5. Fudge
It's kind of odd that I would put this on my list because I can only manage to eat about one piece of fudge each holiday because it's so sweet. However, my mom made fudge every year and to me that always signified it was Christmas time. She always made peanut butter, chocolate and chocolate walnut fudge and would give friends and family some as Christmas gifts. I would help my mom stir the ingredients some times when she would make it. Again it's something that brings back memories of past Christmases.
