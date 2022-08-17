The August tour of Kentucky Cruises hit London last weekend, bringing a large variety of classic cars to the area.
"Tearin' thru the TreeTops" launched on Friday evening at the Dog Patch Trading Post parking area, complete with music and meet-and-greet for car buffs of all likings.
On Saturday morning, the participants lined up to flow through downtown London - en route for the Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park where they set up a day-long display on the lower level of the park by the museum area.
From the 1950s model trucks to the Mopar machines that symbolized power and speed, the vehicles stretched along the winding shady roadway to entice the car buffs who attended the event. Food trucks and live music added to the atmosphere as people drifted among the vehicles to see the classy and the classics.
That evening, the vehicles made another trip through downtown London before dispersing en route home.
The next event is set for September 10.
