COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: A cold, rainy day...NOT my 'cup of tea'

Hello, friends of mine. Hope you are all well and happy...that's two good things to be. This hasn't been my best day, but it was another day to be thankful for.
I hadn't been to the grocery in weeks, so I decided I would get my lazy self up and get the items I needed. It was barely sprinkling rain when I left home with my light jacket, no umbrella, but I had my grocery list. I took my good old time in the store, casually checking everything out, but eventually got to checkout. When I walked out the door it was raining like it had no intention of letting up and it didn't, the 25 minutes I stood there. People were passing by with their umbrellas and small bags of food...I had nothing but a lotta groceries! Luckily for me, I had bought kitchen garbage bags so I opened them up and began stuffing things into 3 of them, along with my purse. I put one of the little grocery bags over my head and of course it blew off before I had gone two steps. But anyhow, I got my groceries in the car, then home, and they were dry as could be. I poured me a cup of coffee, turned the heat up about four notches and got in a tub of really hot water. Actually turned out pretty good; unless I wake up tomorrow with pneumonia. I know you would never get in a predicament like that!
Saw my precious great-grandchildren last week for the first time in many months. I thought they had probably forgotten me, but I got the hugs and kisses I hoped for. They are in school now and love it. We asked them about their friends, their teachers, and their eyes just sparkled catching us up on their exciting lives. Children are the light of the world, and I hope we can leave them the world they deserve. Can we, do you think?
I keep thinking of the meatloaf we had in the lunchroom in my school days. Since that was around 70 years ago, don't tell me my memory is bad. (but it is!) Anyhow, there was no "tomatoey" stuff in it and I think it had small bits of potato in it. I tried a time or two to make it...absolute failure. So, let's turn to something that works. Rhubarb season is just about here, and this is a really good dessert.
Rhubarb Delight
Combine 1 cup plain flour, 1/4 tsp. salt and 2 tablesp. sugar; Cut in 1/2 cup butter with your fingers until it is blended. Pat into a 10 inch square pan and bake at 325 for 10 minutes, or until lightly browned. Mix together, in a saucepan, 1 cup sugar, 2 tablesp flour, 1/3 cup cream (I use evaporated milk), 3 egg yolks and 2-1/4 cups rhubarb, cut very fine. Cook over medium heat, stirring often, until thickened; pour over crust. Beat 3 egg whites and 1/4 tsp. cream of tartar until foamy; gradually add 6 tablesp. sugar (about 2 tablesp. at a time) beating between additions. Continue beating until mixture is thick and glossy and sugar is completely dissolved. Spread over the filling and bake at 400 degrees until lightly brown.
You know I am a big Bob Dylan fan, so here's a quote by Jeff Bridges, who seems to appreciate him also. "Every time I see Bob Dylan I get the feeling of being so happy that I'm alive at the same time he is." Hope to visit with you again soon.
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
