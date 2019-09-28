COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: A frustrating Tuesday, but a delicious new recipe

What a day I had Tuesday! I was at the ATM and when I was ready to leave I hit that park button and was all set to move on; but the hateful thing wouldn't budge. Tried everything I knew to do...which was hitting that button over and over. Just then a lady pulled up behind me, awaiting her turn. I knew what I had to do so I went to her car and said "I'm so sorry; can't get my car out of park."
I expected a hateful, annoyed stare, but it wasn't so.....She smiled sweetly, said it was alright. (Wish I knew her name so all of you could know what a good lady she is.)
Got back in my vehicle and I'll be darned if it didn't slide ever so smoothly into gear!
O.K., that wasn't enough....I stopped at the grocery and dropped my keys between the seats. I looked under the seat, tried to feel them, but no luck. Didn't put a lot of effort into it, though, as I had a spare set in my purse....for times like this.
Watched my son, James, dig them out for me when he got home...trying to look pitiful and deserving of his sympathy. Alright now, how was your Tuesday?
I worked with Desi Maggard at the East Bernstadt P.O. and she sent me a recipe last week. I tried it, and it is really good.
One time I made a ground turkey meatloaf and took a slice for her to try. I asked her if she liked it, and she just smiled... doing that little grin with your mouth shut ....I got the picture! (but I thought that meatloaf was a winner!) She would never say she didn't like something...unlike those other scoundrels at the P.O. when I made blueberry muffins.....that's a story for another time!!
Desi's Pea Salad
1/4 head lettuce, broken up
5 or 6 green onions, sliced thinly or chopped
4 or 5 boiled eggs, sliced
3 tblsp. mayonnaise
1 regular size pkg. frozen peas
5 slices bacon, crumbled (more or less)
Combine lettuce, onions and eggs. Add mayo, just enough to hold ingredients together; cover and refrigerate for about 2 hours. Add the thawed peas and put bacon on top... cover and refrigerate again...or start eating it, like I did!
(Bacon is so much easier to crumble if you cut it in small pieces with scissors before frying)
Here's our "words of wisdom" for today:
On this road called life you have to take the good with the bad,
smile when you're sad... love what you got and remember what you had.
Always forgive, but never forget...learn from your mistakes, but never forget.
People change. Things go wrong. But just remember....the ride goes on.
Send us your " bestest" recipe....we'll be waiting! (Travis, your Beef Stew recipe is on the way!)
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
