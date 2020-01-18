COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Ain't it funny how time slips away

Hi there! You may not know what I'm talking about if you're not "older than dirt" - as I am - but trust me, days, months and years will slip right by you later on.
My days used to just last forever, but now I can't even keep up. Is it Monday or Tuesday? How can it be time for my 6-month doctor visit so soon? How could my precious great-grandchildren be 5 and 6 when it seems like yesterday they were newborn babies? Does my 7-day pill container need a refill? Really?
Then there's the memory thing. Did I charge my cellphone? Did I lock the door before bed?
Now I had better stop complaining, as I really am deeply thankful for every morning that I wake up!
Guess you're back down to earth after the holidays; probably starting on a sensible eating plan after all the rich food. I usually try that, but my good intentions end in a day or two.
I've loved food and recipes since I was a little girl. My sweet mom would let me make horrible dishes with my first Mary Lee Taylor booklet, from Pet Milk Company, dated 1949; still have it! My Potato Pancakes seemed pretty good, and I fixed them every chance I got until finally my sister said "enough!" (I think my dad told her to say that!) My uncle said he loved my Chocolate Chiffon Cakes, but I'll never know for sure.
I promised you another Key Lime Pie. The one I gave you is so light and creamy; this one more traditional. I've not tried it, but it was in the Ladies Home Journal and was from Poogan's Porch in Charleston, South Carolina. The lady who asked for the recipe said none compare to this one.
Key Lime Pie
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In medium bowl, combine 1-1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs, 1 tablesp. sugar and 4 tablesp. butter, melted. Stir until well combined and press into a 9" pie pan; bake 10 minutes and cool completely. Combine 1 (14-oz) can sweetened condensed milk and 1/2 cup key lime juice in a large bowl. Beat 1 cup whipping cream to stiff peaks and fold into milk mixture until well blended. Pour into crust and garnish with thinly sliced lime peel. Freeze until semi-firm, at least 4 hours. Let stand at room temperature 10 minutes before serving. I am now over my fixation for lime pies, but they're great now and then!
This was the last verse of a poem written by a special girl who had cancer; sent in by her doctor. It began "Live your life to the fullest, since I never will."
When you run so fast to get somewhere, you miss half the fun of getting there; When you worry and hurry through your day, its like an unopened gift...thrown away; You'd better slow down, don't dance so fast, time is short...the music won't last.
Have a fine day, my friends!
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.