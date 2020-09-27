COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Alright October, what can we expect from you?

What a summer this has been... COVID, forest fires, scorching weather, floods; hoped fall would be better, but from what I hear on the news, I am just day-dreaming 'bout that! Seems the virus is in no hurry to leave us alone. Wish we could get that vaccine we hear is coming, but I may be day-dreaming about that, too. Golly gee, I started out to make your day better, and I have failed miserably.
There are so many sad things in a lifetime, but I wonder if you remember the one that has stayed with me all these years...the little Makenzie Foley, from Knox County, who died at age 5 of neuroblastoma on May 30, 2009. Her picture was in the Corbin Tribune, kissing her new little sister who was born just days before Makenzie died. She was a preschooler and I think of how excited she probably was, making new friends and having new adventures. I'll never forget that little girl, or her family who went through months of hope one moment, agony the next. Be thankful if you have your children, and I know you are.
I went to the grocery today; imagine looking forward to a trip to buy eggs and bread! I always go early and there's never very many people. Our stores seem to be doing all they can to keep us safe; I usually see a lady wiping down the cart handles and they all wear masks. I've found you can smile with your eyes, and that's a good thing when you're wearing a mask.
Mary White, at last I am giving our friends your recipe! I love chicken any way you fix it, and I bought my stuffing mix today so I'll soon be "chowing down" on your casserole.
Mary's Chicken Casserole
Cook 4 chicken breasts until tender; cool and cut up and place in a baking dish. Heat together 1/2 cup chicken broth and 1/3 cup margarine and pour over 2 cups of herb seasoned cornbread stuffing mix (She likes Pepperidge Farm) Let sit for a few moments. Mix 1 can cream of chicken soup with 1/3 cup water and pour over the chicken; then place the stuffing mixture over top of chicken and pour 1/3 cup milk over all. Bake about 30 minutes at 350 degrees. Sounds delicious. Thank you again, Mary.
Yes, dear friends, I know I'm not a poet but this is in memory of Makenzie.
"Little girls are made of sunshine, busy hands and smiling faces, learning new things everyday, from happy unknown places."
Bye for now, friends.
