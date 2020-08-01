COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Are the good times really over for good?

Hello there! Hope you're doing well. They say old age has its advantages, but please don't count on that. I've not found a single one yet.
You stand in a room and forget what you went in there for; you know the words you want to use when you're having a conversation, but they're stuck somewhere behind your tongue; you see a friend and you remember her name...just in time!
But I guess there are a few perks. There's nothing left for you to learn the hard way, the things you buy probably won't wear out, kidnappers are not really interested in you, and no one expects you to run - anywhere! I read these little sayings somewhere, and I can relate.
Oh, and I forgot this one...you've looked forward to a special on TV for a week, you settle down in your recliner and think "my goodness, it's even better than I thought it would be." That's the first 5 minutes and when you wake up it's been over for an hour. Good thing you recorded it — you can watch another 5 minutes tomorrow night.
Guess one reason for my "poor me" attitude is that my son, Dean's, birthday was July 20. He died at 36 and would now be 54. Several of my friends and family reached out to me on Facebook for this day, and I hope they know how much that meant to me. Some of them had also lost a child and that bonded us together in a comforting sort of way. Real friends are forever and always!!
Now, what sounds good? This is one of the few that I concocted myself and it is James' very favorite sandwich.
Gyro Chicken Sandwich
Cut a couple of chicken breast halves into bite-sized chunks. In a heavy skillet, saute the chicken over medium heat in a bit of butter and olive oil until it begins to brown. Add chunks of a small onion and sprinkle liberally with Weber's N'Orleans Cajun seasoning (Whatever kind you like, but this is so good!). Cook, stirring often, till brown and smelling wonderful! Lay your Pita Breads face down on top of the chicken, cover loosely , and remove from heat. Let sit while you chop some tomato and a cucumber...chop each very finely. Spoon chicken and onion over the Pitas ; top with tomato and cukes and let the person drizzle Ranch dressing over top. Sometimes I had a spoonful of water to the drippings in the skillet and pour over the Sandwiches.
Maybe they will delay school for a month or so; that's my hope since I have a teacher son and two little great-grands heading into what I think is a dangerous situation. But I know that's just wishful thinking and - if truth be told - I'll be sitting in my recliner listening to Freddie Mercury 's "waiting for the hammer to fall."
See if you like this: "If something goes without saying, why do people still say it?" See you soon, my friends.
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
