COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Are the good times really over for good?

London, KY (40741)

Today

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 85F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible this evening. Then cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.