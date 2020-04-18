COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE:  'Back in the day' has a whole 'nuther meaning

Good morning, pals! Got to thinking last night about that old saying, it pretty well describes our situation when "back in the day" now means a few weeks ago, at least to me. Seems like years have passed since I first heard of that stealthy little COVID-19 which has turned our world up-side-down.
Right-side-up seems to be way in the future, if ever.
There is one positive side to this; I think it has made us more aware of what we had, thankful for what we still have, and know that we will not lose these feelings of compassion and concern for each other when our lives return to normal. I never gave a thought to what it meant to see friends when I went to the grocery, chatting about nothing, just enjoying seeing each other...seeing my precious great-grandchildren and getting a warm hug and a smile; watching them enjoy their carefree lives. I miss all that...a phone call is just not the same. But - as our Governor tells us, over and over, everyday at 5, "We will get through this; we will get through this together."
I more or less stay home now, and here's the bad part: this would be such a perfect time for a real deep house-cleaning, washing windows, cleaning carpet, etc. So, do I do any of this? No.
I do manage a 2-mile walk every day and watching Mother Nature at work is most enjoyable. She doesn't let this virus boss her around!!!
Like I said, trying no recipes right now; I waste too much food. I hope you like this one, which I have with my zillion more favorites.
Bang Bang Chicken
First make the sauce: Mix 1/2 cup mayonnaise, 1/4 cup sweet chili sauce (Maggi's is perfect) 2 tsp. sriracha or any hot sauce, 2 tablesp. honey and salt & pepper to taste; Mix well and refrigerate. In a bowl mix 1/4 cup plus 2 tablesp. flour, 1/4 cup cornstarch, 1-1/2 tsp. garlic powder, 1/2 tsp. smoked paprika, salt and pepper to taste; add 1 tsp. sriracha sauce, 1/2 cup buttermilk and half of an egg. Whisk until smooth and add 2 boneless , skinless chicken breasts, cut into small chunks. Toss to make sure all chicken is coated in the batter. In another bowl, put about 1/2 cup Panko breadcrumbs. Put about 1/2 inch of cooking oil in a skillet and heat to medium-high. Coat battered chicken with crumbs (may need more) and fry on both sides until chicken is thoroughly cooked...about 3 minutes. Don't put too many pieces at once, so they will all be crispy. Turn out on paper towels to drain. Put in bowl and drizzle chicken with the sauce. I always use frozen breasts which I thaw, so you may use more or less chicken and may have batter left over. These are delicious.
Sarah and Tucker, you are sooooo precious, and when things get to really "back in the day" I hope your Mom and Dad will bring you over for a day at the pond. We'll have so much fun! It takes so little to make children happy....a little love and a bowl of popcorn for these two!
O.K. now, for our joke. Like the last one, I got this from a friend on Facebook and I know you'll like it! "I was getting so bored that I called Jake from State Farm and asked him what he was wearing."
Bye for now. Stay safe!
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
