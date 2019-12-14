COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Banana Punch and a day at the car wash

Morning friends! I hope you're enjoying a good hot cup of coffee right now, as I am. I'll feel guilty if you're not!
I dread the mornings now and then when I can't eat or drink before blood tests, but if that were my biggest worry I would be "in purty gud shape" as Ryan Bingham says in one of his songs.
I heard that I misspelled the name of one of Santa's Reindeer last week...it is Donner, not Donder...I will apologize to Santa when I send him my wish list.
Now for another "laughs on me" story....every word is true. Many years ago I was giving my old vehicle a fast cleaning as the Postmaster was riding with me the next day...they do that now and then to make sure we're trying to do our jobs. They sit in back, observe, probably make notes. I thought I'd better make sure my seat belt worked, so I sat down, buckled myself in...perfecto!
Then I pressed the release button.....whaddayaknow, it refused to budge. There I sat at the car wash, sun just coming up on a beautiful Sunday morning, and I had restrained my own self in my back seat! If someone showed up, should I ask for help or just pretend I was washing the windows? If anyone saw my plight and took my purse from the front seat, I'd at least be able to describe them to the police.
I twisted, squirmed, finally got my hand on my hammer in the back, banged on that seat belt over and over till I finally got it loose....I know for certain they are made to stay fastened, and that took a while! I laugh now, but it sure wasn't funny that day!
I've not forgotten my promise to give you Pauline Johnson's delicious Punch recipe. I make it every Christmas. Pauline is one of the best cooks around, and she's not one bit selfish with her ways with food.
Pauline's Banana Punch
Combine 4 cups sugar and 6 cups water in a very large kettle and bring to a boil over high heat. Cool. Add 1 (46-oz) can pineapple juice, l (46-oz) can orange juice and 1/2 cup lemon juice. Mash 5 very ripe bananas (yes, you peel them!) and add to the juices. They may not mix in well, but that will not be a problem. Freeze equal amounts in 2 large containers...each container will have around 10 cups of mixture; fasten tightly and freeze. When ready to serve, thaw for several hours so mixture is slushy and add l-1/2 quarts of ginger ale and 1 quart of sprite to each container. You may want to start thawing the second container a few hours before you serve the first one, but don't add the ginger ale and sprite until you serve it. Or...save the 2nd container for another day. The complete batch makes 2-1/2 gallons.
Trust me that I check every recipe before I send it in, so you can count on correct measurements. Can't wait until next week to give you a recipe I just discovered yesterday! Don't know why I tried it, wasn't impressed, but now I AM impressed. It's candied walnuts and I cannot for the life of me stop eating them!! You have to make them for Christmas.
Here's our funny for the day: A police recruit was asked during the exam, "What would you do if you had to arrest your own Mother?" He quickly answered, "Call for backup." Bye for now.
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
