COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Betty Jo's an X-Ray tech....I'm not

Hello! I forgot to mention a week or so ago that I attended Sue Bennett College. My dad paid my tuition, bought my books and I was a student for approximately 1-1/2 weeks. Never saw my easy-going Dad so angry!
Then, I had a chance to become an X-Ray technician. Charity McHargue, an RN at Marymount Hospital, somehow managed to get her daughter (Betty Jo, my good friend) and I into this school in Lexington, and even arranged a place for us to stay. I lasted about three days. Betty Jo went on to make her career in that medical field. I was just too darn smart for either of those chances! So, young people, think your future over really well; try to come to a sensible decision. Alright, no more "should haves or would haves" for me: I blew every chance!
Wonder what you're cooking today...wish I was looking over your shoulder at whatever it is. When they were young, my children loved pizza rolls, made from a Chef Boyardee pizza mix. I somehow lost the recipe and have tried to find it many times. I even contacted the company and they don't have it in their files. I got several good sounding recipes online, tried four of them but they weren't what we remembered, so....I gave up.
I have to say cookbooks and snips of paper with a great sounding dish scribbled on them take up way too much of my time. I have dozens of new recipes sitting patiently in my mixer bowl, awaiting their turn. I don't seem to have the knack for knowing how a dish will turn out, but I have tried so many good ones that I keep on trying. I know we all like different things, but I so hope you've not tried one of my best which turned out to be your worst. I would feel really bad about that! My niece, Patti Mink, gave me this recipe, and I believe Judy Brown gave it to her. It's really good, and I usually fix it for any special meal.
Judy and Patti's Pea Casserole
Make a white sauce with 2 tablesp. flour, 2 tablesp. butter, 1 cup milk and salt & pepper to taste. Fry 5 strips bacon until crispy and crumble. Melt 2 more tablesp. butter and combine with 1 pack of saltine crackers, crumbled. In a medium size greased casserole put 1 can of peas (drained) , chopped onion to taste, the white sauce, crumbled bacon and 1 tablesp. bacon grease; mix gently with spoon. Top with shredded cheddar cheese, maybe 1/2 cup, then the buttered crumbs. Bake at 350 degrees for about 45 minutes...or until bubbly and slightly brown. It's yummy!
Next week I'll tell you another of my unbelievable stories which you will find it hard to believe, but nevertheless it's true! Why do I enjoy laughing at myself?? Joke time: "The department store customer asked a salesperson where the flashlight batteries were. 'I'll see' the employee replied and he slipped around the corner. After 15 minutes, the shopper found another salesperson and asked her where the batteries were. 'I'll see', the second employee said, then disappeared. The frustrated customer went to the managers office.'Everyone gives me the runaround,' he exclaimed. 'All I want to know is where can I find the flashlight batteries??' The customer stormed out in a rage at the Managers reply: 'Aisle C.'
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.