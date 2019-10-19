COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Buffalo chicken sandwich recipe

The wonderful weather this week is so nice; looks like it would get me off the couch and out walking...maybe in a day or two.
I'll bet you cooked something good this week and will tell us all about it. I'm sure most of you have the air fryer by now; so many of my friends just love it....me, not so much. All I have fixed in mine, that I liked, is chicken wings; I fixed a strip steak one time and it was alright, but I just can't be best friends with that cooker. I suspect its because I love my butter, crisco and oil; never told you I eat right, just that I eat good!
I am definitely not bragging about having bad eating habits and I truly wish I could eat healthier. I don't care a lot for sweets, so you can give me a "thumbs up" there. Now that doesn't include fried apple pies or dried apple stack cake!
Tried a recipe this week that went directly into the garbage. Got it online and it got me curious when it was titled "Best Yellow Cake Ever". I've got to stop wasting food, but dreamy, creamy, old-fashioned, best...words like that get me every time. I feel fearless, kind of like Evel Knievel, when I give you a recipe... and then I get all anxious wondering if you try it and head for the garbage can.
Hope you like this one, when you're home alone and feeling lazy....or make a bunch of them, and invite friends.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
1/2 lb. cubed chicken
2 slices Provolone Cheese (room temperature)
Texas Pete hot sauce (much as you can take)
2 slices Italian Bread (or any firm bread)
Half an onion, diced
dash each of garlic powder and black pepper
Butter, room temperature
Heat a skillet on medium with a little olive oil and cook chicken cubes and onion until done; add garlic and pepper. Add hot sauce to taste and simmer a little while. Butter each bread slice on one side; put one slice, butter side down, in skillet on medium heat and top with a slice of provolone and let it start to melt; add spoonfuls of the chicken-onion mixture and another slice of cheese. Top with remaining bread, buttered slice on top. Cook until golden brown and crispy; flip and cook other side. (now I'm all anxious, wondering if you will like it!) Well, I know you'll like this joke:
A police officer called the station on his radio, "I have an interesting case here; an old lady shot her husband for stepping on the floor she just mopped." "Have you arrested this woman?" the police chief asked. Officer: "Not yet...the floors still wet." See you next time!
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
