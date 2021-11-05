COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Bunch of old memories today

Hello, good people! Hope you enjoyed those beautiful October evenings. I love summer but this one was pretty miserable some days with that temperature way high. My favorite season is spring, but seems like lately it is gone in the blink of an eye. At least the COVID seems to be letting up a bit ...for how long we just don't know; it has ruled our lives and thoughts for many scary months and I guess it will continue to do so.
I live in Kevin Whittaker's Greater Laurel River Metro Area (love that!) and right across the road from Kevin. I like living close to them, because if you had any kind of health issue or trouble, Kevin would help anyone. His mom and dad and Carl and I were best of friends back in our younger days. We drove up and down Main Street, circled Finley's Drive-In, ate Mr. Spurlock's good hamburgers at the Kaneturkey Restaurant, and saw movies at the drive-in theatre at Lily. That was about it for things to do in the 50s. I wish we had known that it was the very best time of our lives. When you're young, you have little perception of time; no idea that the sunny days of our youth swiftly turn into winter's more somber ones. I'm not sure how the "Kaneturkey" restaurant was spelled but I do know where it was...at the entrance to the park.
Raymond Asher was my cousin...our Dads were Ellie and Will Asher. Our homes were very close together and Raymond would come up most days when we were kids. I have no idea how we reached maturity (if we ever did!) because one of our favorite games was "hospital." My sister Aileen and I would make tiny scratches on our arms (or use a red crayon to resemble one) and Dr. Raymond would peel the paper off tin cans in the garbage pile, wet it, and wrap it around our little wound. When it fell off, he would wet it again and re-apply. I guess we had enough smarts to stay out of Mom's sight while the surgeon was at work!
Just one more...I loved some of the typos in my Laurel County Weekly column...."If you cooked something good and it was food, please send us the recipe!" I so love my Laurel County Weekly buddies...they all worked hard, but we had some laughs along the way.
I love the Blue Jean Chef's biscuits, the Texas butter swim ones, the Bon Appetit ones (but they're so complicated) and now I have found one which tastes exactly like the ones my mother-in-law used to make. Best part...they are SO simple! You just work room temperature lard (1 to 2 tablesp.) into 2 cups self- rising flour...it says do this with a spoon, I used my hand like my mother-in-law did. Add 1/2 tsp. salt and about 1 cup buttermilk to make a soft dough. Pinch off dough and shape into a biscuit, or roll out and use a biscuit cutter. Grease or spray your pan and bake in preheated 400 degree oven for 15-20 minutes until brown on top. Makes 8 good sized biscuits, or make half for 4 biscuits. Couldn't be any easier than this, and they're so good!!
I like this: "Ask your doctor if a drug with 32 pages of side effects is right for you."
Stay safe and happy, my friends. Talk to you soon.
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
