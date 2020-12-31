COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Bye, Bye 2020...you're almost out of here!

Hello, sweet friends! How's it going with you this snowy day? I'm writing this the day after Christmas and at 4:00 this morning it was 14 degrees! I'm housebound anyway, just getting groceries when the cupboard is bare, watching TV and hoping for a smidgeon of good news. I have heard some...the new vaccine already being used, but then they tell us a new strain of COVID may be on the way. I may just not watch the news for awhile and hope we make it through; I dread looking at the new cases and deaths in Kentucky, but watch it I do. The situation is dire, but perhaps spring will give us a bit of a reprieve. I try to read, but my mind starts wandering and I put the book aside; I look at pictures of my two great-grandchildren and I can't help but smile.
A few weeks ago, I ran into Lonnie Money, a friend from my mail route days; he and his wife, Twyla, were always so nice and friendly...a smile and a wave every time I saw them. They have had a woodworking business for many years, and it is absolutely amazing what they can do with a piece of wood. I shared a rooster they had made with my son, and we almost expected it to crow!
Our little talk, as we pumped gas, started me to thinking of another man who I am sure was related to Lonnie...Roy Money. He lived near Lonnie, on a beautiful little farm on Mockingbird Lane. Anyhow, on the back of his pickup truck it said "Keep your distance; I chew Redman". His wife, Nancy, slipped a candy bar in the mailbox now and then. One snowy, icy day, when I was new to driving in that stuff, I completely destroyed their driveway with my greenhorn driving and worn out tires. They never said a word. I didn't have much money, but more important than that I had some great "Money friends."
I've been anxious to get this recipe to you! I'm a recipe nut, as you all know, and my poor printer stays busy keeping new recipes in my box of "have to try" dishes. A few weeks ago, I pulled this one out and I honestly didn't have much hope for it, but I have to try whatever catches my eye. What a nice surprise it was! I looked it up later on the Internet and it's everywhere, but seems it originated in Texas at least 15 years ago. It's not for you who eat well, it's for us others who eat "gud"!.
Texas Crunchy Biscuits
Combine in a bowl 2-1/2 cups all purpose flour, 4 tsp. baking powder, 4 tsp. sugar and 2 tsp. salt; add 2 cups buttermilk and mix just until it forms a moist dough. Melt 1 stick butter, (the old recipe said margarine) in an 8 x 8" baking pan (pan size is very important!) . Scrape dough into pan with a spatula and spread evenly to sides of pan. With your spatula, mark into 8 squares...the marks will show up in the baked biscuits. Make sure a bit of the butter made it to the top of the dough. Bake 20-25 minutes until golden brown, in a 450 degrees oven. It's easy to make half, but make sure you use a smaller pan.
Do not know who wrote these words, but I love them: "There comes a time when you walk away from all the drama and people who create it. You surround yourself with people who make you laugh. Forgive the bad and focus on the good. Love the people who treat you right and pray for the ones who don't. Life is too short to be anything but happy. Falling down is part of life, getting back up is living." Hope your New Year is the best, my friends.
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
