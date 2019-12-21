COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Candied walnuts too good to pass up

Good morning, good friends! Christmas is upon us and I hope yours will be merry and bright...it's a day to celebrate the birth of Jesus, enjoy family and friends, and be very thankful for the many blessings bestowed upon all of us...most special day of the year.
I've mostly talked about my crazy old self, so I think I will begin to acquaint you with my family.
My granddaughter, Joie Daniele, is now a grown up young lady with two precious children - Sarah and Tucker - and a fine husband, John.
Maybe she won't be angry if she reads this. (Bet her toddlers will enjoy it when they're all grown up!) This little story happened when she was about 5 years old, I'm thinking.
I always went after her on Sunday and we had so much fun. Her uncles, James (she called him Jimps) and Shane, adored her and teased her unmercifully. I would sometimes play "beauty shop" with her, let her do my makeup which she really enjoyed. I would lay on the sofa while she attempted to make me "bootiful".
One Sunday I went to sleep during the process and she finished up, putting away all her beauty products, and sat down to watch TV while Granny snoozed. A knock on the door woke me, and my two cousins had come a visiting. We talked for awhile and they left shortly.
When I went to the bathroom I understood why they didn't stay long...my face was white with powder, my eyebrows all the way across my nose, and lipstick had been applied way outside the lipline! I have so many Joie stories. I've barely scratched the surface with this one!
Now - those delicious walnuts I told you about. You can get the 1-pound bag of Fishers halves and pieces at Walmart for about $6.75 (unless they're sold out). This is so simple and easy, and you just can't stop eating them. Sometimes I sprinkle my handful with salt. I fixed the remainder of my bag last week and have another one ready to fix for Christmas.
Preheat oven to 350 F; spread 1 pound walnut halves and pieces on a baking sheet in a single layer and roast till slightly browned and fragrant...8 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a heat proof bowl. Put a sheet of wax paper or reynolds wrap on the same baking sheet. Stir together 1 cup sugar, 6 tblsp. milk, 2 tsp. cinnamon and 1/4 tsp. salt in medium saucepan and bring to a boil over medium high heat..takes about 2 minutes. Get your thermometer out and continue cooking over medium heat about 6 minutes - 236 F or softball stage. Remove from heat and stir in 1 tsp. vanilla. Stir quickly into the bowl of walnuts, making sure they are all well coated. Pour or spoon mixture onto the cooking sheet and separate all the walnut pieces with a fork before they get firm. Let cool and store in airtight container.
Time for a smile! "Rudolph, a Russian General, and his wife were taking a walk in Moscow. The wife said: 'Rudolph, I do think its snowing!' The General said 'no, my dear, its only raining.' His wife insisted 'it's snow!' He gently replied, 'don't argue with me...Rudolph the Red knows rain dear.' "
Alright, I'm gone! Merry Christmas!
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
