COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Chicken Tortilla Soup to warm up in a hurry

Hello, you Laurel Countians! Hope every little thing is going good for you today.
Aren't you proud of me that I haven't mentioned the weather? No point in it; it may rain in the morning, have snow by afternoon...guess we just take whatever Mother Nature decides on in her own good time..
I began working at East Bernstadt Post Office in 1987 and its a wonder I didn't lose my part time job during my probation period. I ran off the road, halfway to the river, totaled my vehicle, packs of mail lying all over the hillside. I had to go to Corbin Post Office for further training, and that definitely taught me to look at the road at all times — not looking at mail for the next box, which is what I was doing.
Herbert Johnson was an officer at Corbin police officer and he was my teacher at the one-room school I attended many years before that. Yes, you "young-uns"; a one-room school where Mr. Johnson taught all eight grades. He was so nice to me, loaned me books to take home, because I was an avid reader. Can you even imagine teaching eight different reading level grades? In a one-room school? With a wood or coal heating stove in the middle of the room? 'Course you can't!
What made me think of this was that another carrier, Sharon Boggs, went off that same road recently, at the same exact spot that I did. Her vehicle was pictured in this newspaper with water up past the door handles. It rolled over, flipping into the river...she crawled out the window, onto the hood, then somehow got to the bank and up to the road. She most surely was blessed with divine intervention. Her accident was not her fault, like mine was. It had rained almost constantly for weeks and the soft, muddy road carried her right down into the river, probably in a matter of seconds. She could do nothing but pray....and that's what she did.
With the cold weather surely coming on, I have to give you this soup which I love ...it warms you up in a hurry. I've made it several times, even making a believer out of the TV repairman one cold winter day.
Chicken Tortilla Soup
2 tblsp. olive oil
1 tsp. cumin
l large onion, chopped
1 can (15-oz) tomato sauce
1 can (4-oz) chopped green chilies
1 can (14-1/2 oz) diced tomatoes
2 garlic cloves, minced
garlic and onion, undrained
1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and chopped
5 cups chicken broth
1 Rotisserie chicken, shredded
1/4 cup minced fresh cilantro
2 tsp. lime juice
salt and pepper to taste
crushed tortilla chips and Monterey Jack or cheddar(shredded) to serve.
In a large pan, heat oil and saute onion until tender; add chilies, garlic, jalapeno and cumin; cook about 1 minute. Stir in tomato sauce, tomatoes and broth; bring to a boil and reduce heat - stir in chicken. Simmer, uncovered, for 10 minutes. Add cilantro, lime juice, salt and pepper. Serve topped with the chips and cheese. The Lady who had this in a magazine said it was as good, if not better, than any she's had at restaurants. I agree.
I've put in such a long recipe that I'd just better make the joke short, so here goes; Lady to bank teller: "Can I have those in big bills?" Teller: "This is a check for $14.04". Lady: "make one of those bad boys a 10!" Have a great day!
