COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Cornbread salad recipe 

Good morning! Hope you're "fit as a fiddle" today!
I just watched that DVD "Sully" and it was really good....just amazing that all 155 people were saved when that plane went down in the Hudson. It happened in 2009 and I remember how shocked I was, but when you see this movie, it puts you right there on that plane. Captain Sully is a true hero, and so are all the countless people who rushed in to help those helpless people. Still a lot of good in this world!
One of the first people I got to know when I started working at East Bernstadt Post Office was Pauline Johnson....she took care of a seriously ill husband, kept her home spotless, and always had something ready to eat for whoever walked in. She made me ashamed of the way I dodge housework, but not ashamed enough for me to change my lazy ways!
I wanted to give you her Potato Soup today- since the weather has turned "wintry"- but I remembered that I promised you Cornbread Salad . We'll do soup later, because I don't want to lie to you.
She had her Cornbread Salad one day when I stopped by and asked me if I'd like a bowl. I very nicely said "thanks, but I just don't like Cornbread Salad".
"Just a bite" she said. I'll bet she was sorry she hadn't let it go when I refused because I guess I ate most of it.
I'll give you her Banana Punch before Christmas, another one I thought I wouldn't like! She lost her husband about 20 years ago, her son, Mike, 4 years ago and her son, J.E., 2 years ago..... yet she never gives up.....like I almost do sometimes.
Cornbread Salad
4 cups crumbled cornbread
Miracle Whip dressing
1 cup green onions, chopped
chopped fresh tomatoes
1 cup celery,
chopped Bacon, fried crisp and crumbled
1 green pepper, chopped
Combine first 4 ingredients and add Miracle Whip to moisten; refrigerate. When ready to serve, add tomatoes and crispy bacon. I've said it before, but crumbled bacon is easier if you cut up before frying. This is a good recipe to cut in half, or even fourths.....that's what I do when I try something new, but not this one!
Now, I'm going to imagine you're sitting down with a bowl of Cornbread Salad and watching "Sully"........and laughing at this joke:
"When I'm an old lady (I done is!) I'm going to leave little bags of snacks all over the floor in case I fall down and can't get up." See you next time.
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
