COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Corona, vaccines, and a new beginning

Mornin' friends! Hope everything is going good for you. I would imagine you're watching TV - as I will be today, to see if things turn out better or worse than we anticipate. What I am hoping for so much right now is to see lots of doses of the vaccine going into arms; who could even have comprehended a year ago that we would be at Covid's mercy in this moment. Seems like every time we get our hopes up, they are shattered...a stronger strain, no back-up vaccine available; the list goes on.
I get up really early these mornings. I enjoy seeing the light slowly putting the darkness to sleep for a few hours. I'm hoping to be sitting out on my little porch this spring, taking it all in...trees beginning to show their green leaves, grass slowly growing, the sun shining down on the pond making it look so pretty. I've "counted flowers on the wall" about as long as I can take it, so maybe the people in white jackets won't have to come get me if Spring hurries her little self up! If not for visiting with you, I might be under supervision already!
Woke up this morning thinking of Ken and Cheryl Harvey, our next door neighbors when we lived in town, and I will never stop being grateful to them. One of my sons was in a car wreck (two boys died, two lived). They called me the lady in pink at the hospital because I didn't leave until he was able to go with me. Ken called us immediately, offering to do anything we needed. When you're knee-deep in grief, and someone wants to help, you never forget.
I just know you've heard of this recipe...it's so simple to make that you can't think it would be special, but it is. One of my postal buddies, Eddie Bohinski, told me about it and I have made it many times. Here's the best part...no mixing bowl, no greasing the pan (it comes out perfectly) and no mixer. Sounds good, doesn't it? It's dark, moist, flavorful, what more could we ask? I said "moist" but the one I made yesterday was anything but moist...it was pretty tough but tasted delicious. I had the few ingredients all measured out, but I left one of them on the counter...the cooking oil! It raised just fine, but that soft texture was missing. Keep your mind on what you're doing (which I rarely do) and you will be so pleased with this cake.
Wacky Cake
Mix 1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour, scant 1 tsp. soda, 1/2 tsp. salt, 2 tblsp. cocoa and 1 cup sugar in your 9 X 9" baking pan, not greased. Make 3 holes in this mixture....Put 1/4 cup oil in one, 1 tsp. vanilla in second one and 1 Tablesp. vinegar in the last one. Pour 1 cup cold water over the whole pan and mix well with a spoon...make sure no white spots are remaining. Bake 25 to 30 minutes in a 350 degree oven. Cool and serve in pan. This is very good, but to make it "gooder than good" top each piece with sweetened whipped cream when you serve it. To put it "over the top" drain a frozen pkg. of raspberries and heat the liquid in a small pan...thicken with a bit of cornstarch mixed with water, just enough to make it "syrupy." Cool and drizzle over the whipped cream. I used to add a little Davinci raspberry syrup (used to flavor coffee) into the syrup but haven't found it lately in the stores.
Our final thoughts on this historic day in America: "Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities." (Voltaire)
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
