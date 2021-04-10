COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Custer made his last stand

Why can't COVID make its final visit and go away? We've been living under the threat of its presence for a year and 3 months...hopes and fears, laughter and tears, have come in waves throughout the year! First it's climbing at an alarming rate, then we get a temporary reprieve, then it starts climbing again. The loss of life has been devastating. Some people do not want to take the vaccine, but I decided at once that I would rather take a chance on it than the possibility of getting COVID. Other people don't want to wear a mask; no one likes wearing them, but I think it's a very small price to pay for hopefully protecting yourself and others.
Actually I'm not complaining at all because it prevents people having to look at my wrinkly face. 'Course sometimes I am recognized anyhow, by my hair sticking out in all directions! I keep hearing that if the majority of us would take the vaccine, it would have to leave. Wouldn't that be wonderful? My family and friends would be avoiding me because I'd be hugging like a crazy woman! We've got a problem and I hope we can all work together to do whatever we can to rid us of this unwanted visitor.
I hope your Easter Sunday was good. All week I have been wondering what God must think of his children and the world we are living in now. There are so many really good people, trying to do what's right and yet there is conflict everywhere you turn. We have not been good caretakers of our beautiful world, and racism is raising its ugly head once more. We have so much to be thankful for and I don't know if we are really appreciative. Don't guess I'll be running for any public office soon, so I will try to keep all my brilliant thoughts to myself for awhile.
Wonder what you are eating today. I'm ready for some luscious homegrown tomatoes and the first thing I am going to make is a Tomato Pie. My postal friend, Darla, gave me her recipe a few years ago and I have made it so many times. I gave it to you back in August and I hope you tried it. Next, I want a bowl of mustard greens, cooked with a piece of salt bacon, or a ham hock will do....want some green onions, also, and cornbread, of course. I get my calories from fat, not sugar. (unless you count Cokes!)
Here's a quick one with simple ingredients which my family loves. My sister-in-law, Patsy Sizemore, invented this one day when we were wondering what to eat.
Beans & Weiners
Slice a package of weiners and dice 1 onion; brown in about 2 tablesp. bacon grease; add 2 15-0z cans pork & beans (or 1 larger can), worcestershire sauce to taste, tabasco sauce to taste and catsup to make a thick, tomato-ey sauce. Let simmer for a few moments and enjoy.
"My advice to you is not to inquire why or whether, but just enjoy your ice cream while it's on your plate." (Thornton Wilder) Bye for now!.
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
