COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Election night in the Fifties

Hey, there! Hope you're feeling fine today. I love this warm sunshine and the puffy white clouds in the pale blue sky; kind of makes us feel like things might eventually get back to near-normal. Too many precious lives have been stolen to talk about complete normal, but at least we may be able to visit with family and friends; maybe get a hug now and then.
I must have just stored all my old memories away when I worked long hours, but now that I never have many pressing chores (that can't be put off for another day) they come slipping back into my life.
Last night I woke up in the early hours remembering election night in London. Around 6, our family would head up to the courthouse. There were never many parking spots because the whole community congregated there to hear the election results.
Don't guess many parents were worried about kidnappers because the young people would walk up and down the street. My sister, Aileen, and I walked straight to the Krystal Kitchen for hotdogs and cokes. Oscar Weaver was the cook there, and I bet he wondered how we could "put away" all those hotdogs! When we ran out of hotdog money, Aileen would get more money from Dad. He was so into the election stuff that he barely noticed. She was always the one to ask for money because I was 4 years older and that made me the decision maker. To this day I can almost taste that wonderful chili and have never found any like it. We would sit in the back going home while Mom and Dad discussed "lection stuff", either mad or happy about how it went...not that we gave a hoot; we were just thinking what a great night it had been. Our times together were such a good part of our young years. Never a thought about what the later years might bring.
I've had this recipe since I worked with Jennifer Benfield at the Laurel County Weekly; I think she's still at a Corbin newspaper...it's hard to get that ink out of your blood. She gave me this great recipe and I have had more good comments about it than any I ever used in a column. It calls for raw egg yolks and I am sort of leery of them but use them anyhow in about three desserts I make. People eat "eggs over easy" so is that any different? Anyhow, this is great, as is my friend Jennifer.
Jennifer's Dessert
Melt 1 stick of margarine or butter and cool. Put 4 egg yolks in a medium mixer bowl and add the cooled margarine, 1 tsp. vanilla and 1-1/2 cups powdered sugar...Beat well, then fold in l (16-oz) Cool Whip. Cut an Angel Food cake into cubes and put half of them in a 9 x 13 pan. Spread with half of the Cool Whip mixture , then sprinkle half of 6 (regular size) Butterfinger Candy Bars (crushed) over this. Add remaining cake cubes, cover with remaining Cool Whip mixture, then last half of the crushed bars. Chill. Keep refrigerated. People love this!
The end of a poem written by I know not who, remembering loved ones we have lost. "You are rooted deep within my soul; a part of me forever; In the deepest part of my heart...there you are." See you soon.
