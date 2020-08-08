COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Get ready for autumn with Pauline's Apple Pie Filling

Hello friends! How're you doing? Do you ever think of our world before COVID-19? Browsing through a department store, eating in a restaurant without fear, hugging your friends when you met in the grocery...my goodness, we had it made and didn't realize it!
Seems like I think of the old days quite often. Old days being before most of you were born. It just made me realize how different our problems were back then to the ones we face now.
Anyhow, on to my story: I had only been married for a very short while and Carl and I were driving down the road trying to decide what to do with the $10 plus change that we had. Money was very short in our neck of the woods — pretty much non-existent that day. Carl wanted to buy oil and filters to change the oil in our car and I wanted to spend it on food. (Probably a hamburger at the Kane-Tucky Restaurant by the entrance to the park.)
Hey, you older generation, was it Kane-tucky or Kane-turkey? I do remember it was owned by a Mr. Spurlock, and their hamburgers were splendid. But - I digress.
We each stated our case and got nowhere. Carl finally grabbed the $10 and hurled it out the car window. We went completely silent, looked at each other and knew what we had to do. We turned around and stopped at the site of the unfortunate incident and began searching. I can't remember what we did with it, but that ended the spiteful looks, hot tempers and long breaths....at least for that day.
My friend of many years, Pauline Johnson, is a great cook and has given me many good recipes; Hope you tried her banana punch and potato soup; they're great. She sent me this recipe last week and I know some of you ladies who still have enough "gumption" to can and freeze food will love it. (Gumption was my mom's word for common sense.)
Pauline's Canned Pie Filling
Mix together 4-1/2 cups sugar, 1 cup cornstarch, 2 tsp. cinnamon, 1/4 tsp. nutmeg and 1 tsp. salt in a large pot. Stir in 10 cups water and cook, stirring well, until thick and bubbly. Add 3 tablesp. lemon juice and 2 to 3 drops yellow food coloring (optional, she says) and stir well. Pack 6 lbs. of tart apples, peeled cored and sliced, into quart jars; fill with the hot syrup. Process in boiling water bath for 20 minutes. She said she made this for her husband who loved apple pie. I found a similar recipe on the internet and they said you should use Clear-Jell instead of cornstarch, but Pauline didn't have any problem. Their reason was that the cornstarch might not allow the heat to get into the apples as well, but at least 3/4ths of the comments said they used Cornstarch. It also said to leave at least 1" headspace or they might leak, and to pack apples tightly or they would float.. I know this is a great recipe, because that's the only kind Pauline has. Then, to make your pie: prepare pastry for a 2-crust pie; pour filling into l crust in pie pan and top with the other crust and seal, cutting holes in top of crust, and bake 50 minutes at 400 degrees. A scoop of vanilla ice cream on the side won't hurt at all!.
Here's our smile for today: "One day my younger sister had some questions about her past. 'was I adopted?' she asked. 'yes', I answered, 'but they brought you back."
So long for now.
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
