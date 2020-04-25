COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Going down Hospital Hill in reverse

Good morning, people....hope you're visiting with me today! Maybe I can make you forget corona for a brief moment with a laugh....or maybe you'll just be sad that anyone could be as dumb as me.
One of my first vehicles on my mail route was a worn-out pickup truck. It wouldn't ever go out of second gear, but I got that fixed as soon as I had an extra dollar.
My truck and I were both kind of a mess, and I pretty soon did that dumb fool thing which almost put us both out of our misery. My brakes had been "going downhill" (good description) for awhile, but they finally just said "that's it" as I started home one afternoon from the E.B. postoffice. I was on Main Street, of course, and I made the worst decision anyone could make — I headed up Marymount Hospital Hill.
I thought those big concrete stops in the parking lot would stop me. I sat there, heart pounding, waiting for that jolting stop. But it didn't stop...sailed over that concrete thing like a deer over a fence and landed about 20 feet below against a tree. However, I had already jumped out, hitting that blacktop face down. No one had to call 911 because I was already there. All they had to do was bring out a stretcher and take me into the emergency room. I wasn't hurt, just a swollen face, two black eyes ... and my pride. If anyone tells you that you can't jump out of a vehicle because the door will hit you, it's not true.
I know you will think I embellished this story, but it is all true. There are lots of people who will tell you it is...Carol Bundy, Shirley Caudill, Sherman Clark (who was my boss at the time) and my old crew at the post office all those years ago. I told you about it at the time, in the Corbin Times, and there was even a short piece in the Lexington Herald about the crazy lady in London.
Enough of days long gone...back to days right now. Hope you are all doing well. I've not even taken my daily walk this week, convinced myself it was too cold, too windy. Got to get my act together.
Honey-Mustard Chicken Sandwiches
You will need 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut in half down the middle, resulting in 4 thinner pieces. Next, combine 1/4 cup honey, 1/4 cup dijon mustard (This is a must!), 1/2 tsp. paprika, salt and pepper to taste, juice of half a lemon, crushed red pepper flakes (optional) and stir to combine. Add chicken to the marinade and toss to coat. Cover and leave in fridge 2 to 4 hours. Cook 1/2 lb (or less) of bacon until crisp and drain. Reserve a little bit of the bacon grease and pour remaining grease from skillet...but don't clean skillet. Remove chicken from the marinade and cook in the skillet over medium heat, about 4 minutes each side; brush chicken with a little of the reserved grease as you cook it...it will be a beautiful golden brown when done. Lay bacon strips onto each breast and top with a cup or more of grated cheddar and allow it to melt. Put on a warm bun of your choice and enjoy!!
I love this little snipped from French poet, Victor Hugo. Most of his stuff is above me, but I have always thought of this often: "Have courage for the great sorrows of life and patience for the small ones; and when you have laboriously accomplished your daily tasks, go to sleep in peace." Stay safe, everyone.
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
