COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Good memories with me tonight

Hello, y'all! Back in my grade school and high school days, my sister, Aileen, and I had to walk from London school on Main Street to Porter & Green's Grocery on Manchester street most days. We would sit on a bench in the store on the "dry goods" side and wait for Dad to pick us up. Sometimes we would cross Main Street to the bus station and buy a comic book on our way; I think it was located where the Weaver's Pool Room was, or maybe it was the block before this.
Dad was a Deputy Marshal and was out of town many months when the Government was buying land for the Wolf Creek Dam near Jamestown. He hated that part of his job, because a lot of the residents had owned their land for generations and did not want to part with it. I vaguely remember hearing about a lady who stood in front of a dozer refusing to move off her land..can't tell you that for sure...maybe I just saw it in a movie!
But - back to my story - we would buy an ice cream bar at the grocery, go back to the bench and study or just watch the customers come and go. Bill Parsley and Ray Vandeventer were always at the cash registers. They must never have had a day off, and were so nice to us. Mrs. Maggie Green was around some of the time, and Ernest and Margaret Porter were in the "dry goods" section. I remember the five of them so well; can see them plain as day.
Sometimes we were there two or more hours, and I now wonder what they would have done if Will Asher hadn't showed up to get his gals before closing time. Actually, back in those days someone would have taken us home. That store is long gone - like the bus station - but it was replaced by a nice one across the street, still owned by later generations of the Porter's and Green's.
I do not know the results of the 2020 Election, but you do! It will be good to have it over with so I can stop watching Don Lemon every weeknight. The election will be over, but COVID-19 will not. I know I mention it too much, but can't get it off my mind. The cases are astronomical now, and much worse, I'm sure, when you read this. Vaccine, won't you hurry?? We're anxious for your arrival!
This recipe was made for these cooler months. If you don't eat it all the first day it's as good or better the next one.
New Orleans Style Chicken and Sausage Gumbo
Have all these chopped ingredients ready before you do anything else: 1/2 cup onion, 1/4 cup green pepper, 1/4 cup celery and 2 or 3 garlic cloves. In a large pot, combine 3/4 cup flour and 3/4 cup olive oil; cook and stir this roux over medium heat until it begins to brown. Don't get too brown, as it browns more when the veggies are added. ..this takes about l2-15 minutes over medium heat. Now add all your chopped vegetables, 2 chicken breasts cut in small squares and 1/2 lb. sliced polish sausage. Now add 4 cups chicken broth (or broth made from water and bouillon base.) Now add a bay leaf, salt and red and black pepper to taste. Cook over low heat a couple of hours, then add half of a l0-oz. box frozen okra slices, a bit of thyme and minced parsley. I usually add some small frozen shrimp here. Let simmer long as you like, and serve over hot steamed rice. Wish I had some right now!
I saw this on Facebook last week, and I can't stop laughing! "A grocery employee fought off an armed robber with his labelling gun; Police are now looking for a man with a price on his head."
See you next week if I can....maybe the politicians will all be resting up from the past few weeks...and maybe the virus will be gone. (If you believe that, I can sell you a bridge) Stay safe..stay well.
