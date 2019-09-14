COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Here's to you, Patti

Two years ago, on Sept. 3, she left us after a long and hard battle with cancer. She was so brave, fought to the end, till she had to let go. Those of us who love her - and there are many - will always remember her courage, and what a truly wonderful person she always was.
Her mother, my sister Aileen, let me name her. I went through endless days of searching for the perfect name, finally settling on Patricia Lynn.
I would go out to my mom's on lunch break and couldn't wait to hold her. If she was asleep, we would hear her little waking-up cry and we would fight (playfully, of course) to see which one got to hold her. I always won... 'cause I had such a good mother!
She grew up to be such a special lady. She was a pharmacist at the hospital for many years, and a little while before she died the hospital installed a plaque dedicating the pharmacy to her; also a yearly scholarship in her name. She couldn't make it to the ceremony, but so enjoyed the recording made for her.
This was a favorite cookie of hers and she smiled when I took them to her. I didn't know she loved this cookie, and she didn't know I had the recipe from an old Pillsbury cookbook .We just tried to tempt her with whatever we could think of.
Caramel Cream Sandwich Cookies
1 cup butter, softened 2 tablesp. butter
3/4 cup firmly packed light brown sugar 1-1/4 cups confectioners sugar (sifted)
1 unbeaten egg yolk 1/2 tsp. vanilla
3 cups all-purpose flour 4-5 tsp. cream (to make spreading consistency)
Cream the 1 cup butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy; blend in the egg yolk; blend in the flour (you may need more)...should be stiff enough marks will stay in dough if you press with fork tines. You may need to chill for easier handling. Shape into balls a little larger than a marble and place on ungreased baking sheet. Flatten to 1/8 inch thickness with the palm of your hand. Make a design by pressing with fork in one direction only. Bake in slow oven (about 340 degrees) till cookies just begin to brown slightly....about 15 min. Remove from sheet while warm. Brown the 2 tablespoons butter in a saucepan; watch closely so it doesn't burn...you can tell by that wonderful aroma when its ready. Remove from heat and add vanilla, sugar and cream. When spreading consistency (add more sugar if too thin) place flat sides of two cookies together with the frosting between.
These words by Henry Scott Holland remind me of her:
I have only slipped away into the next room, I am I and you are you
Whatever we were to each other, we are still.
Laugh as we always laughed at the little jokes we enjoyed together
Let my name be ever the household word it always was.
Thanks for visiting with me today; its good to have friends around when you're sad...its good to have you around any old time! Hope I see you next week...and I'm waiting for your recipes!
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
