COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: I bit off more than I could chew

Morning, pals! I did just that last Thursday and it was most embarrassing! Two of James' friends came over to help him with some heavy lifting and I wanted to have a good meal ready when they were finished. I planned on roast beef and gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans....the whole 9 yards.
Years ago I had to spend my pennies extremely carefully..70/30 hamburger was the usual and then I moved up to chuck roasts. We've always loved them, but I wanted to have something really special for these nice fellows. (I know they're happy I'm not mentioning them by name) I bought a beautiful sirloin tip roast and couldn't wait to start cooking.I always do my roasts in pressure cooker, crockpot or oven.....decided on the pressure cooker for this baby. Set it for an hour and checked it out. It was tougher than shoe leather, or maybe a pine knot.
O.K., no problem, I'll cook it in my roaster for awhile and that should do it... could barely stick a fork in it!
Got online and found several methods for cooking this cut of beef. Most recipes said to brown on high, lower heat to 300 degrees and cook until it registered about 125 degrees, leave in oven turned off about 20 more minutes until it registered about 140 and was still pink inside. Mine probably registered 185 hours ago.
Nothing to do but sit that dumb thing on the table and smile. Here's how it is: "stick with what you know when you're having guests."
Next day I took a little bit of that thing, snipped it into tiny pieces, covered it with KC Masterpiece and had a sandwich for lunch. It was...I can't lie to you, you pretty well know what it was....food for James' cat. But please don't leave...I'm giving you my barbecue recipe I have been making for years; I invented it through trial and error and we love it.
Beef Barbecue
Brown your 2 or 3 pound chuck roast in 2 tablesp oil until well-browned on both sides. Either cook in roaster in oven, or in pressure cooker, adding water to almost cover however you cook it. Cook until very tender; adding water if you need it. Remove roast from cooker and cool slightly. In the broth you have from cooking the beef, add 3 tablesp. brown sugar, 2 tablesp. chopped or minced dried onion, 1 tsp. worcestershire, 1 tsp. paprika, 1 tsp. dry mustard, 2 tsp. chili powder, 5 tablesp. white vinegar, 1 cup tomato juice, 3 tablesp. catsup, few drops tabasco and salt and pepper to taste. Simmer this mixture while you are shredding the beef, removing ALL fat. Return shredded beef to the sauce and simmer until thick enough to make your sandwiches....with buttered, lightly toasted buns. If it doesn't taste delightful, just add stuff and get it right....but this is exactly how I make it. Forget about my horrendous dinner episode and take a chance on me!
Now for our joke: "Sometimes I sit and wonder why I'm not in a mental asylum. Then I take a good look around at everyone and realize.....maybe I am."
Have a great week! Spring is almost here!
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
