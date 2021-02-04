COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: I like Ike!

It's a fact that Ike Adams knows his veggies, and is a devoted fisherman, but now he gets a diploma from his surgeon (and 27 staff members) honoring him for his determination, courage, tolerance and perseverance during his many procedures. Don't that beat it all! I hope everything turns out well for this man who has shared his gardening knowledge and his everyday life experiences with us for so many years. I soaked it all in, kept many of his columns, always planning to fill a garden with his favorite beans and corn. (I'll pass on the beets) I hope your medical news is worthy of a second diploma, sir!
Now here's another person I am very proud of: Miss Emily Gaines This lovely, sweet lady is back in Laurel County now as assistant coach to the Lady Cardinals Softball team. Emily played when she was in school, earning many awards and setting records. Then she took a turn at U.K., doing impressive things there as well. Her grandparents, Willard and Brenda Bowling are my life-long friends and her dad, Scott Gaines, was my son's baseball coach when he was in school. So glad she's home again.
I get my hopes all up about COVID...always with me for a year now, and then I begin to hear about a South African strain. I thought if we ever got most of the country vaccinated we would be back to normal in a few months...not so; will it ever end? Seems no one knows, but we can't give up now. We have to follow Ike's example and persevere.
I had 5 recipes laid out to give you, and this one sounded good for this cold, snowy February day. Jenny Turner, a sweet lady on my mail route, made this for a cookout and when I bit into my first sandwich I went straight to her and asked for the recipe. It was right there the next day when I took her mail. Her son, Greg, changed 2 or 3 tires for me before I decided I might be pressing my luck and learned how to do it myself.
Jenny Turner's Pork Barbecue
Cut all the fat from half of a whole pork loin and coat generously with garlic powder, salt and coarse black pepper (use plenty!). Place in a crockpot and add about 4 cups water; turn on low and cook all night (8 hours or whatever) until meat is tender as can be. Remove meat and pull or shred into pieces; put in a large saucepan with 1 cup Cattleman's barbecue sauce,1 bottle Jack Daniels original barbecue sauce and the strained broth from cooking the pork. Simmer, covered, for about an hour, stirring often...if you need more sauce, add a bit more of the Cattlemans. Now all you need is a warm bun, chips and a Coke!
A memory from my past: "one day my son, Shane, was very hoarse and croupy and he told everyone that he had 'Magnesia." One really cold winter day, he came in from playing in the snow and his teeth were chattering. He said "James, mine teeth are cracking with each other!"... I better explain that he was probably 3 or 4 years old! See you soon!
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.