COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Is it still out there?

You know that light at the end of the tunnel? Sometimes I think I see a little glimmer of it, but it must be just a figment of my imagination...'cause it's still awfully dark. When I get in one of these moods, I try to think of my longtime friend, Shirley Caudill. We worked together at a newspaper, her newspaper for awhile, and that girl was always running around with her cup plum full to the brim while mine was barely wet in the bottom. Shirley and her husband Jeff were the definition of optimism and I always hoped I would get there, but I never did. Some of us are just meant to worry about each and every thing, I guess.
Just what have you been up to? Cooking a delicious meal, or a special sandwich? The most exciting thing in my day is a friend's phone call or a really good movie on Netflix. I am just about desperate enough to watch "The Wire", which would be my third time to watch it. After that, I might go back to 1967 and watch "Cool Hand Luke". I loved that movie!
I got a laugh over one of the newsmen on TV. He said "This has really been a rough year;" then he said "we've just been in it for 6 days!" If we make it through this year, it may make the last one look good. I take that back...it would take a lot to make 2020 look good!
I wish I had given you this recipe before the holidays, but there's always Easter. I just recently tried this, hoping it would be special, thinking it might not. We loved it! It's so pretty, with the little pink sprinkle hearts on top....a hit on Valentine Day!
Chocolate-Cheesecake Cupcakes
Preheat oven to 350; line cupcake pans with cupcake liners and set aside. (makes about 12 cupcakes) Stir together 3/4 cup all-purpose flour, 1-1/2 tablesp. unsweetened cocoa powder, 1/2 tsp. baking soda and 1/4 tsp. salt and set aside. In a large bowl beat 5 tablesp. softened butter on high speed till creamy; beat in 1/2 cup sugar at medium speed until combined. Now beat in 1 egg yolk, (You will use the egg white later) 1 tablesp. milk, 1 tsp. vanilla and a bit of red food coloring. Add dry ingredients and mix until combined. Spread 1 tablesp. of mixture into the bottom of each cupcake liner. It will be sticky and I press it down with wet fingers. Bake 6 to 7 minutes, just to prebake - won't be done. Now, set aside. Beat 12-oz. softened cream cheese until smooth, then add 5 tablesp. sugar, and 2 tablesp. sour cream; when combined add one egg white and 1-1/2 tsp. vanilla and mix until combined. (It says don't overbeat, or it will crack) Add 2-3 tablesp. of mixture on top of the chocolate layer and spread to cover completely. Bake 18-20 minutes, until no longer "jiggly" when you shake the pan; you may need to lay a sheet of foil on top to make sure tops of cake do not brown. Cool 30 minutes at room temperature, then refrigerate 1-2 hours. Combine 1-1/2 to 2 cups whipped cream, sweetened to taste and put heaping tablespoons over cupcakes. Then - top with heart-shaped sprinkles. They are so pretty! I promise....I checked everything over 2 times and the recipe is long but correct....wouldn't want you to waste a bunch of ingredients because of me.
Hope to see you next time!
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
