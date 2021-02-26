COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: I've seen fire and I've seen rain

That's a great old song by James Taylor. My niece, Patti Mink, was a fan of his and I've been thinking of her most of the day. She left us in September of '17, after a long and tragic illness. She was so loved by all who knew her and when someone dear to you leaves, you really can't believe it for a while. As that song so aptly says, every time we said "bye" and looked into her eyes, "we always thought we would see her again." She still is right here in our heart.
We've seen ice and we've seen snow this past week, plus zero temperatures, electrical outages everywhere. My electric was off for about 16 hours, and I'm guessing that was better than some as ice-laden tree limbs were on the wires everywhere. All our modern comforts have us completely spoiled, don't they?
Haven't heard much about Covid this week but that doesn't mean it's finished with us. I hope there's an end in sight. All the vaccinations should begin to help some, but I know people who aren't going to take it. I think it just gives us a bit more hope, like the masks. Wonder why no one asks me for advice?
I feel like I'm sitting on my couch talking with you when I write my column. If you ever want a certain recipe just email me or write to me at 2620 River Road, London 40744 and we will try to find it for you. If you've got a great one, share it with us! I hope you tried Darla's Chicken Potpie, Pauline's potato soup and cornbread salad..they are beyond delicious! I'm nuts about the Texas Biscuits, but if you're scared of calories, you don't want to make them!
This next recipe I have had for a long time. It was from Ina Garten on Food Network, and she has some great recipes. I saw another one yesterday on there, so I tried it because I want my friends to have the best! Well, it was not nearly as good, so I'm sticking with this one I have made several times.
Easy Cheese Danish
Preheat oven to 400 degrees and line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Place an 8-oz pkg. of cream cheese (room temperature) and 1/3 cup sugar in a bowl and cream together on low speed until smooth. With the mixer still on low, add 2 egg yolks (room temp.) , 2 tablesp. ricotta cheese (I never have that and use sour cream instead.), 1 tsp. vanilla extract. scant 1/4 tsp. salt and 1 tablespoon grated lemon zest (usually takes 2 lemons.) Mix all of this until combined, but do not whip. Unroll 1 sheet (will use the remaining sheet also) defrosted puff pastry onto a lightly floured board and roll it out to l0 x l0" square; cut into quarters with a knife. Place a heaping tablesp. of the cheese filling into the middle of each of the 4 squares. I use all the filling. Combine 1 beaten egg with 1 tablesp. water and brush the border of each pastry with it. Fold 2 opposite corners to center, brushing with egg wash and overlapping the corners so they firmly stick together. You now have a neat little envelope type pastry. Brush all over with the egg wash and place on the parchment lined sheet pan. Repeat with second sheet of pastry and refrigerate the filled Danish about 15 minutes. Bake about 20 minutes, rotating the pan once, until puffed and brown. Make a glaze with 1 cup powdered sugar, adding enough milk to make a mixture you can drizzle over the danish. Sometimes I make half the recipe, 4 danish, when it's just me.
" When you feel like you're drowning in life, don't worry....your lifeguard walks on water."
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
