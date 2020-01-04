COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Key lime pies perfect for after the holidays

Hello! I haven't talked with you since last year, and I do hope you are still doing well. (Pathetic little joke, huh?)
Perhaps this brand new year will be good for all of us; we have to trust that it will. I'll make a few New Year resolutions, but most of them will fall by the wayside as they always do.
I lost my son, Dean, February 9 almost 17 years ago and the memories come quickly during these winter holidays...sometimes, for just an instant, you imagine he is here.
I was sitting at a red light a few weeks ago, and this man in the next lane looked over and said, "Are you Dean Sizemore's mother?" I liked him immediately, because most people say "were you, not are you." We had a great little conversation. I think he had went to school with one of my children, maybe. I feel very fortunate to live in a town where people take the time to say hello. Billy Reams, you made my day in the best possible way.
Then, Sue Honchell, my buddy, had told me about her dental experience when she was young...she ended up sliding down on the floor; Dr. McFadden and the nurse got her up. She either had some powerful sedation, or - like me - was trying to escape. I had an appointment with Dr. McFadden when I was about 18 or thereabouts; sat there until they called my name and then waltzed right out the door. Shore 'nuf, I did!
I love this pie; it's so light and tasty after all the holiday food. I'll leave out the graham cracker crust, 'cause I know you've made a zillion of them .
Frosty Key Lime Pie
In a large bowl, combine 1 can(14-0z) sweetened condensed milk and 6 tablesp. key lime juice.
Beat 2 cups heavy whipping cream to stiff peaks; refrigerate 1/4 cup for garnish. Fold a fourth of the remaining cream into lime mixture, then fold in remaining whipped cream. Spoon into crust , cover and freeze overnight. Remove from freezer 15 minutes before serving and garnish with reserved whipped cream. If you're like me the first time I made it, you're thinking it should have some sugar but it doesn't need it. Next time, I'll give you another key lime pie; I've not made it, but it sounds a little different.
Don't remember where I got this, but it has stayed with me through the years:
"I'll never leave here, Mom," he said, and over the hill he went,
with his rifle slung and a cheerful song, and plans for a day well spent.
"You'll never leave here, Son," we said, and over the hill we went
and laid him down where the cedars twist, where a boy can rest content.
Happy New Year, Dear friends!
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
