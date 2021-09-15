COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Lest we forget

9/11 was 20 years ago, but 9/11/21 brought back all the memories of that tragic day. I was on my mail route and when I stopped at a grocery, everyone was gathered around the TV watching the disaster. It took me a while to realize the enormity of that day. All these years later, I watched all of it again... the planes ripping into the towers; people trapped and dying; then Flight 93 going down in Pennsylvania, those brave men and women deciding to take down the terrorists. They didn't hesitate because success was far from certain, they just got on with it...a decision ending in the green grass of Shanksville. Within 20 minutes the plane would have reached the Capitol or White House and resulted in many more deaths. If you want to talk about heroes, Flight 93 was filled with them. Strangers coming together as brothers.
Then, our government immediately began tracking down Bin Laden, the author of this act of war; after years of trying to find him, they did.
Our country is so divided right now - Covid deaths, fires, floods, "I do what I want" insanity...still we can come together when it counts; it's such a privilege to live in America. Sometimes we follow the lies, deny the truths, but we find our way back...here in the land of the free and the home of the brave.
Now to the lighter side — there usually is one if we search for it... and of course this one involves ditzy me! I started my coffee perking a few weeks ago, half asleep and searching for my favorite cup, inhaling that wonderful aroma. I reached for my can of evaporated milk which I always keep in a certain place; opened it with my little bottle opener and poured some into my coffee cup. It looked clear, not like milk. It wasn't milk, it was sauerkraut juice! Now I love sauerkraut and weiners, or a good Reuben sandwich, but that's it! Please tell me you sometimes do something almost as bad as this!
We've grieved with the heartbreak, we've laughed at nutty me, time for some food.
Shrimp and Peppers Quesadillas
Peel and devein 12 large shrimp and put in a bowl; pour ChiChi's salsa or picante sauce (1 cup) over shrimp and set aside. Heat about 2 tablesp. olive oil over medium-high heat and add 1 onion, chopped into chunks, 1 green pepper and 1 red pepper, chopped into chunks, and cook over high heat until they start to brown; remove from skillet and set aside. Add the shrimp and sauce into same skillet and cook, stirring occasionally, until done...add a bit of water if sauce gets too dry. Chop the shrimp into bite-size pieces. In a clean skillet add a tablesp. or so of butter. Place a tortilla in the skillet over medium-high heat and layer on the ingredients: first the Monterey Jack cheese, (2 cups grated cheese for all 3 Quesadillas) peppers and shrimp; top with a bit more cheese and a tortilla...brush with butter before flipping to other side, making sure both sides are slightly brown and crisp.. Serve with sour cream, cilantro leaves and lime wedges. Enjoy!
This seems appropriate today; I saw it somewhere and saved it: "Arlington National Cemetery is 639 acres of why you're still free." Talk to you soon, my friends.
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.